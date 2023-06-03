Interior Ministry: Over 4,800 bomb shelters checked in Ukraine, 252 of them locked

As of the morning of Saturday, over 4,800 bomb shelters all over the country were checked, 252 of them appeared to be locked and 893 are unsuitable for use, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"Some 252 civilian protection facilities appeared to be locked and 893 are unsuitable for use. All of the violations were recorded. Reports were drawn up and sent to responsible authorities that should address the shortcomings," he was quoted as saying in a message on the ministry's Telegram channel.

Over 5,300 rescue workers, police officers and representatives of local executive agencies are conducting the examinations.

"Such checks will continue in future," Klymenko said.