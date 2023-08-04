Facts

19:29 04.08.2023

Govt instructs to check shelters for correcting past shortcomings – Shmyhal

1 min read
Govt instructs to check shelters for correcting past shortcomings – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed to check shelters again to correct previously identified shortcomings, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"In June of this year, we fired some local leaders, and some were reprimanded because of the inadequate condition of shelters. More than a month has passed, so now we will give instructions to conduct checks again as to whether the situation has been corrected," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

According to the Prime Minister, where nothing has changed with the state of shelters, there will be personnel decisions again.

Tags: #cabinet #check #shelters

MORE ABOUT

20:38 04.08.2023
Cabinet recommends that local authorities create Councils for IDPs

Cabinet recommends that local authorities create Councils for IDPs

19:40 04.08.2023
Cabinet orders to check readiness of 'invincibility points' for winter

Cabinet orders to check readiness of 'invincibility points' for winter

13:40 06.07.2023
Interior Minister: At least 10 shelters in Lviv closed during night attack

Interior Minister: At least 10 shelters in Lviv closed during night attack

19:35 05.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Bomb shelters condition is responsibility of local leaders

Zelenskyy: Bomb shelters condition is responsibility of local leaders

17:43 23.06.2023
NSDC sets up commission to inspect bridges, overpasses – Zelenskyy

NSDC sets up commission to inspect bridges, overpasses – Zelenskyy

19:26 19.06.2023
Cabinet approves procedure for payment of one-time assistance of UAH 5,000 for residents living in flooding zone in Kherson, Mykolaiv regions

Cabinet approves procedure for payment of one-time assistance of UAH 5,000 for residents living in flooding zone in Kherson, Mykolaiv regions

11:49 03.06.2023
Interior Ministry: Over 4,800 bomb shelters checked in Ukraine, 252 of them locked

Interior Ministry: Over 4,800 bomb shelters checked in Ukraine, 252 of them locked

17:30 01.06.2023
Govt issues instruction to check bomb shelters all over country, to propose tougher criminal liability in this sphere

Govt issues instruction to check bomb shelters all over country, to propose tougher criminal liability in this sphere

09:37 31.05.2023
Zelenskyy: Shelters in cities should be accessible

Zelenskyy: Shelters in cities should be accessible

20:11 19.05.2023
Ministry of Health, NHSU to resume physical monitoring of medical institutions contracted with NHSU – minister

Ministry of Health, NHSU to resume physical monitoring of medical institutions contracted with NHSU – minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We're grateful to SBU for giving war back to aggressor state

Zelenskyy: Participation of Global South countries in Jeddah meeting is important

Four State Emergency Service officials suspected in Brovary air crash case detained, head of Flight Safety Service placed under house arrest

We simplify procedures for our defense enterprises as much as possible – Zelenskyy following HQ results

Russia preparing provocation at Mozyr Oil Refinery to draw Belarus into full-scale war – SBU

LATEST

Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict nine strikes on places of concentration of occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

Defense forces advancing in south, deterring occupiers in Ukraine’s east, there are 30 clashes over day

Zelenskyy: We're grateful to SBU for giving war back to aggressor state

Zelenskyy: Participation of Global South countries in Jeddah meeting is important

Cabinet orders to check readiness of ‘invincibility points’ for winter

Zelenskyy meets with former Governor of New Jersey in Kyiv

Four State Emergency Service officials suspected in Brovary air crash case detained, head of Flight Safety Service placed under house arrest

Kuleba: Ukraine's Peace Formula is essentially the UN Charter put into action

Skhid command: Two enemy UAVs eliminated in Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions

We simplify procedures for our defense enterprises as much as possible – Zelenskyy following HQ results

AD
AD
AD
AD