Govt instructs to check shelters for correcting past shortcomings – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed to check shelters again to correct previously identified shortcomings, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"In June of this year, we fired some local leaders, and some were reprimanded because of the inadequate condition of shelters. More than a month has passed, so now we will give instructions to conduct checks again as to whether the situation has been corrected," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

According to the Prime Minister, where nothing has changed with the state of shelters, there will be personnel decisions again.