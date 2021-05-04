Facts

17:24 04.05.2021

Zelensky calls on European partners for equality for future world

3 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on European partners for equality for the sake of the future world, in particular to counter the spread of COVID-19.

"When almost the whole world was seized by the COVID-19 epidemic, Ukraine was among those who did not ask, but, on the contrary, gave a helping hand. Our doctors traveled to different countries of the European Union to save the patients together with local exhausted doctors. Ukraine provided planes to bring protective equipment for ourselves and for others. Then we were equal. We should be equal now," Zelensky wrote on his Facebook page on Monday evening, May 3.

He said that Ukraine received significantly few vaccines against coronavirus from what was expected and recalled that "equality is about concrete support when it is most needed."

Zelensky also said that the ongoing military conflict in the east of the country is a threat to the whole Europe and that "for seven years now Ukraine has remained a real, and not a metaphorical outpost of Europe."

"That is why all our European partners are so closely monitoring the concentration of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, their movements and withdrawal. Our partners understand the challenges and the fact that Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO will help end the war in Donbas," Zelensky wrote.

According to him, Poland is already the second country ready to support Ukraine on the issue of membership in the European Union.

"I am glad that we signed with President Andrzej Duda a joint declaration on the European future of Ukraine. So our Polish friend confirmed his support not in words, but with his own signature. Poland is already the second state ready to support us when the question of Ukraine's membership in the EU comes up. And definitely not the last one - a number of other countries are ready to sign such a declaration," he said.

The President also said that "Ukraine signed a joint declaration of five countries, which clearly states that Europe is our common home and should be built on the principles of freedom, sovereignty, territorial integrity, democracy, rule of law, equality and solidarity."

The head of the Ukrainian state also said that a uniting Europe should be open to all countries and peoples who share such values.

"Today in Warsaw, our partners have shown their seriousness in relation to these statements. In the future, the question is sincerity. And support for Ukraine's membership in the EU will be a good test for this," Zelensky said.

