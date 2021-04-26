Facts

15:49 26.04.2021

SBU releases part of classified documents about Chornobyl disaster

2 min read
SBU releases part of classified documents about Chornobyl disaster

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the disaster at Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has released some of the classified documents from its archives, including the very first report on the explosion from Director of Chornobyl NPP Viktor Bryukhanov, negotiations between the plant operators at the time of the disaster, and others.

In addition, as reported by the SBU press service on Monday, the documents contain evidence that Chornobyl accidents occurred before April 26, 1986.

"In 1982, a significant release of radioactive substances occurred at the first power unit. But the KGB [Committee for State Security] report on this ends with the usual 'measures were taken to prevent panic and provocative rumors.' In 1984, emergency situations were at the third and fourth power units," the message said.

It is noted that in 1983, Moscow authorities received information that Chornobyl NPP "is one of the most dangerous nuclear power plants in the USSR due to the lack of safety equipment."

"In the event of the disaster, the radioactivity was estimated 60 times higher than during the explosions of atomic bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki," the security service said.

They add that after the disaster, the Soviet government "looked for various 'conspiracy theories,' but did not recognize reality."

"Already on April 27, a list of 'unreliable' residents of Prypiat, foreign delegations who visited Chornobyl nuclear power plant, as well as 'cult members, representatives of German nationality and those who corresponded abroad,' appeared. And then documents appeared that the 'nationalists' wanted to obtain samples of the contaminated soil with the help of an 'agent network in Kyiv' in order to discredit the Soviet leadership in the world," the SBU said.

In addition, it is noted that on July 8, 1986, a directive appeared that classified all the details of Chornobyl disaster: its causes, the nature of the destruction, the composition of the mixture thrown into the air during the explosion, the radiation situation, the scale of elimination work, morbidity and others.

"More facts about the disaster can be found in the two collections Chornobyl KGB Dossier prepared by the SBU Archive and the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance," the SBU said.

Tags: #chornobyl #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:12 26.04.2021
Zelensky authorizes Abramovsky to sign letter on transfer of funds to Intl Cooperation Account for Chornobyl

Zelensky authorizes Abramovsky to sign letter on transfer of funds to Intl Cooperation Account for Chornobyl

11:20 26.04.2021
Western diplomats express their support for Ukraine on occasion of Chornobyl disaster anniversary

Western diplomats express their support for Ukraine on occasion of Chornobyl disaster anniversary

12:11 23.04.2021
SBU investigating embezzlement of Centrenergo's assets for UAH 225 mln

SBU investigating embezzlement of Centrenergo's assets for UAH 225 mln

13:12 19.04.2021
SBU to conduct large-scale anti-terrorist drills in most regions of Ukraine, temporary introduction of special regime possible in some areas

SBU to conduct large-scale anti-terrorist drills in most regions of Ukraine, temporary introduction of special regime possible in some areas

17:07 03.04.2021
SBU unveils scheme of money misappropriation from Ukrainian investors through fake intl broker

SBU unveils scheme of money misappropriation from Ukrainian investors through fake intl broker

12:57 03.04.2021
SBU continues system-wide response to curbing smuggling in Ukraine – SBU chief

SBU continues system-wide response to curbing smuggling in Ukraine – SBU chief

14:32 01.04.2021
SBU reveals scheme of large-scale illegal export of Carpathian spruce in western Ukraine

SBU reveals scheme of large-scale illegal export of Carpathian spruce in western Ukraine

09:29 01.04.2021
Amendments to law on SBU can be adopted in summer – committee's dpty head

Amendments to law on SBU can be adopted in summer – committee's dpty head

17:01 31.03.2021
Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

12:41 30.03.2021
SBU conducts searches of persons involved in activities of Ukrainian Choice organization

SBU conducts searches of persons involved in activities of Ukrainian Choice organization

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine insists on restoring IAEA's access to Ukrainian nuclear facilities in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

Zelensky about possible meeting with Putin: I think this meeting will take place

Zelensky: We are about to finish agreeing on establishing ceasefire regime in Donbas

Hladkovsky handed indictment in SAPO to hand case over to court – source

Ukraine records 5,062 new cases of COVID-19 infection in past day, with 6,910 recoveries – Stepanov

LATEST

Ukraine to expel Russian diplomat on principle of reciprocity – MFA

Arakhamia appeals to U.S. Congress with request for further military support to Ukraine

Turkey's support is strong signal for Ukraine – MP Umerov

Ukraine insists on restoring IAEA's access to Ukrainian nuclear facilities in ORDLO, Crimea – Zelensky

State Emergency Service personnel evacuated from mine clearance site in Hnutove due to shelling, no casualties

Zelensky urges heads of churches to observe safety measures due to COVID-19

'Hladkovsky case' transferred to court – NABU

Zelensky about possible meeting with Putin: I think this meeting will take place

Zelensky: We are about to finish agreeing on establishing ceasefire regime in Donbas

Zelensky calls for expansion of Normandy format by involving U.S., Canada, UK – FT

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD