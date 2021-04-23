Vaccination with AstraZeneca-SKBio to begin in most regions on Wednesday – Liashko

Vaccination with the Korean vaccine AstraZeneca-SKBio delivered to Ukraine will begin in most regions on Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

"The vaccine will be delivered to the national warehouse. The delivery to the regional warehouses will begin on Sunday. After the documents are drawn up at the regional warehouses, the vaccine will be delivered to the vaccination rooms. Vaccinations in most regions will begin on Wednesday," he said.

Liashko added that about 10,000 doses of the vaccine will be used for re-vaccination.

"This batch of vaccines will be used in most cases in vaccination rooms. Part of the batch will be left for re-vaccination of people who have been vaccinated for the first time since February 24 (about 10,000 people). To use these vaccines, 1,950 vaccination cites will be opened in the regions," he said.

Liashko also stressed that by the end of May Ukraine expects the next delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine (1.4 million doses), by the end of June another 950,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine are expected.