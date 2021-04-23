Facts

15:36 23.04.2021

Vaccination with AstraZeneca-SKBio to begin in most regions on Wednesday – Liashko

1 min read
Vaccination with AstraZeneca-SKBio to begin in most regions on Wednesday – Liashko

Vaccination with the Korean vaccine AstraZeneca-SKBio delivered to Ukraine will begin in most regions on Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

"The vaccine will be delivered to the national warehouse. The delivery to the regional warehouses will begin on Sunday. After the documents are drawn up at the regional warehouses, the vaccine will be delivered to the vaccination rooms. Vaccinations in most regions will begin on Wednesday," he said.

Liashko added that about 10,000 doses of the vaccine will be used for re-vaccination.

"This batch of vaccines will be used in most cases in vaccination rooms. Part of the batch will be left for re-vaccination of people who have been vaccinated for the first time since February 24 (about 10,000 people). To use these vaccines, 1,950 vaccination cites will be opened in the regions," he said.

Liashko also stressed that by the end of May Ukraine expects the next delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine (1.4 million doses), by the end of June another 950,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine are expected.

Tags: #astrazeneca_skbio #vaccination
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:10 23.04.2021
Ukraine receives 2nd batch of coronavirus vaccine, over 367,000 doses - Health Ministry

Ukraine receives 2nd batch of coronavirus vaccine, over 367,000 doses - Health Ministry

11:12 21.04.2021
Health Ministry registers AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccine for emergency use

Health Ministry registers AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccine for emergency use

16:58 17.04.2021
Vaccination of Interior Ministry employees against COVID-19 starts in Ukraine

Vaccination of Interior Ministry employees against COVID-19 starts in Ukraine

14:49 16.04.2021
Vaccination with Pfizer vaccine to begin from Kyiv region on April 18 – Liashko

Vaccination with Pfizer vaccine to begin from Kyiv region on April 18 – Liashko

17:45 15.04.2021
Low rate of vaccination creates additional risk of economic losses – NBU

Low rate of vaccination creates additional risk of economic losses – NBU

13:08 08.04.2021
Groysman urges politicians to support vaccination campaign, not discredit it

Groysman urges politicians to support vaccination campaign, not discredit it

12:32 08.04.2021
Institute for Future develops strategy to restore public confidence in vaccination

Institute for Future develops strategy to restore public confidence in vaccination

15:44 07.04.2021
National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 to speed up vaccination process – PM

National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 to speed up vaccination process – PM

13:56 05.04.2021
Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

Zelensky signs decree on vaccination of population against COVID-19

14:58 29.03.2021
Zelensky announces need to develop system of 'vaccination passports'

Zelensky announces need to develop system of 'vaccination passports'

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Black Sea Fleet ships return to base after maneuvers in Crimea - Russian Defense Ministry

NSDC meeting not to be held on April 23 – source

Ukraine invites Israeli PM Netanyahu to become mediator in negotiations with Russia – ambassador

Kuleba: Withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian borders will ease tensions, but Kyiv calls on intl partners to monitor situation, take measures to deter Moscow

Zelensky can meet with Putin only in third country – Kravchuk

LATEST

Shmyhal, Council of Churches discuss holding of religious holidays during quarantine

Black Sea Fleet ships return to base after maneuvers in Crimea - Russian Defense Ministry

NSDC meeting not to be held on April 23 – source

Arakhamia: U.S. Senate Committee's approval of increased military aid to Ukraine endorses its struggle for freedom amid Russian aggression

NATO's eastern flank countries support Ukraine, its Euro-Atlantic aspirations – Kuleba

Ukraine invites Israeli PM Netanyahu to become mediator in negotiations with Russia – ambassador

Kuleba: Withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian borders will ease tensions, but Kyiv calls on intl partners to monitor situation, take measures to deter Moscow

Ukraine, Georgia join trilateral talks of Romania, Poland and Turkey for first time – Kuleba

Zelensky can meet with Putin only in third country – Kravchuk

Putin and Zelensky may discuss bilateral relations, Crimea issue doesn't exist - Peskov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD