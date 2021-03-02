Facts

18:31 02.03.2021

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends disembarkation/embarkation of passengers in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 7

By the decision of the State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response, Ukrzaliznytsia suspended ticket sales in Chernivtsi and Zhytomyr regions.

The press service of Ukrzaliznytsia told the Interfax-Ukraine agency that according to the decision of the State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response regarding "red" quarantine zones, UZ will suspend ticket sales in Chernivtsi and Zhytomyr regions from March 7 to March 12 (with the possibility of extending the quarantine).

The disembarkation and embarkation of passengers with already purchased tickets for dates after March 7, 2021 inclusively will also be limited.

