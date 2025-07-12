Russia attacks Ukrainian cities, killing 4 civilians – Prosecutor General's Office

During the night of July 11–12, Russia launched a combined attack on several Ukrainian cities using attack UAVs, cruise missiles, and aerial bombs. Two people were killed in Chernivtsi Region and two more in Dnipropetrovsk Region. Pre-trial investigations into war crimes have been launched, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

"At dawn on July 12, Russia launched a strike on Chernivtsi Region using a cruise missile and unmanned aerial vehicles. According to preliminary information, two people — a 43-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman — were killed. Two others are in critical condition, and ten suffered minor injuries," a statement of the Prosecutor General's Office in Chernivtsi Region on Telegram reads.

The strikes in Chernivtsi damaged a kindergarten, a nine-story apartment building, residential homes, administrative buildings, shops, and cars. In the Storozhynetska territorial community, a house and a vehicle were damaged. No injuries have been reported there so far.

On the morning of July 12, the enemy attacked the Velykomykhailivska territorial community in Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region. Two people were killed, and a private home and a vehicle were damaged.

A strike damaged an industrial enterprise and a residential building in the city of Lviv. Blast waves also damaged premises of district courts and another residential property. No injuries were reported.

Russian forces launched a combined assault on the Kyivsky district of the city of Kharkiv. Aerial bombs hit civilian infrastructure, causing fires. Russian drones also attacked the city. A garage caught fire, vehicles and street lighting systems were damaged, and residential windows were shattered. Three men, aged 33, 47, and 55, were injured in the strikes.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors in Chernivtsi, Lviv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions and district offices, pre-trial investigations have been launched under Article 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war).