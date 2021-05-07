Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Sumy region

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response has introduced a "yellow" level of epidemic danger in Sumy region.

"An extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response was held today. According to the results, the State Commission decided to cancel the" 'red' level of epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in Sumy region from 00:00 on May 8, 2021, and impose restrictive anti-epidemic measures provided for the 'yellow' level of epidemic danger on the territory of Sumy region," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.