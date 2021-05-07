Facts

14:01 07.05.2021

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Sumy region

1 min read
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Sumy region

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response has introduced a "yellow" level of epidemic danger in Sumy region.

"An extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response was held today. According to the results, the State Commission decided to cancel the" 'red' level of epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in Sumy region from 00:00 on May 8, 2021, and impose restrictive anti-epidemic measures provided for the 'yellow' level of epidemic danger on the territory of Sumy region," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Tags: #level #sumy_region #epidemic_danger
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:30 21.04.2021
Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels red epidemic level in Chernivtsi region from April 22

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels red epidemic level in Chernivtsi region from April 22

15:01 24.02.2021
Ukrainian citizenship can be obtained by confirming proficiency in Ukrainian language at B1 level

Ukrainian citizenship can be obtained by confirming proficiency in Ukrainian language at B1 level

17:52 23.02.2021
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Ivano-Frankivsk region from Feb 26

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Ivano-Frankivsk region from Feb 26

16:17 11.03.2020
Zelensky appoints Roman Hryschenko as Sumy region governor – decree

Zelensky appoints Roman Hryschenko as Sumy region governor – decree

10:09 26.12.2019
Closed-cycle production of fuzes for artillery shells established at Shostka State Plant Impulse

Closed-cycle production of fuzes for artillery shells established at Shostka State Plant Impulse

09:31 27.06.2019
Unknown people beat ex-mayor of Konotop Semenikhin, he is in intensive care unit

Unknown people beat ex-mayor of Konotop Semenikhin, he is in intensive care unit

13:43 13.03.2019
Poroshenko dismisses head of SBU in Sumy region – decree

Poroshenko dismisses head of SBU in Sumy region – decree

11:42 15.10.2015
Two cases of ASF a registered in households in Sumy region

Two cases of ASF a registered in households in Sumy region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to India due to difficult situation with COVID-19 – Zelensky

Stepanov: We overcame third wave of COVID-19 pandemic

FMs of Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg visit JFO area, promise to tell European community truth about Donbas situation

One Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shelling at Armed Forces' positions in Donbas on Thursday

Blinken assures U.S. will not negotiate with anyone about Ukraine without it – Kuleba

LATEST

Agenda of NATO summit hasn't been approved yet, too early to talk about Ukraine's participation - Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to India due to difficult situation with COVID-19 – Zelensky

Netanyahu tells Putin about Israel's contacts with representatives of Kyiv – Kremlin

Preparation of amendments into SBU law for second reading is in finishing straight – Bezugla

Stepanov: We overcame third wave of COVID-19 pandemic

Foreign Ministers of Benelux countries express support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty

Almost half of Ukrainians agree that World War II unleashed as result of conspiracy between Hitler, Stalin

Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine calls for protection of civilian infrastructure in eastern Ukraine

Health Ministry to start checking regions for vaccination campaign next week - Liashko

FMs of Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg visit JFO area, promise to tell European community truth about Donbas situation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD