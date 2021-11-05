Volyn enters 'red' epidemic danger zone from Nov 8 – Nemchinov

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response during an extraordinary meeting on Friday decided to establish a "red" level of epidemic danger in Volyn region from Monday, November 8.

"An extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response took place today. According to the results, the State Commission decided to establish from 00:00 on November 8, 2021 the 'red' level of epidemic danger in Volyn region," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov said in his Telegram.

He said the red level of epidemic danger implies a number of restrictions.

"In particular, the work of public catering, shopping and entertainment centers, non-food markets and shops, holding mass events, and others is prohibited if 100% of employees and visitors of establishments (measures) are vaccinated," the official said.

Currently, most regions of Ukraine (15 regions and the city of Kyiv) are in the "red zone" of epidemic danger. Six regions (including Volyn) are still in the "orange" zone. In another three regions (Kirovograd, Ternopil and Zakarpattia) there is a "yellow" level of epidemic danger.