Facts

16:47 05.11.2021

Volyn enters 'red' epidemic danger zone from Nov 8 – Nemchinov

1 min read
Volyn enters 'red' epidemic danger zone from Nov 8 – Nemchinov

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response during an extraordinary meeting on Friday decided to establish a "red" level of epidemic danger in Volyn region from Monday, November 8.

"An extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response took place today. According to the results, the State Commission decided to establish from 00:00 on November 8, 2021 the 'red' level of epidemic danger in Volyn region," Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov said in his Telegram.

He said the red level of epidemic danger implies a number of restrictions.

"In particular, the work of public catering, shopping and entertainment centers, non-food markets and shops, holding mass events, and others is prohibited if 100% of employees and visitors of establishments (measures) are vaccinated," the official said.

Currently, most regions of Ukraine (15 regions and the city of Kyiv) are in the "red zone" of epidemic danger. Six regions (including Volyn) are still in the "orange" zone. In another three regions (Kirovograd, Ternopil and Zakarpattia) there is a "yellow" level of epidemic danger.

Tags: #epidemic_danger #volyn
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:08 15.10.2021
'Red' epidemiological zone introduced in Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions from Oct 18 – Nemchinov

'Red' epidemiological zone introduced in Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions from Oct 18 – Nemchinov

14:01 07.05.2021
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Sumy region

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response cancels 'red' level of epidemic danger in Sumy region

18:30 21.04.2021
Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels red epidemic level in Chernivtsi region from April 22

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels red epidemic level in Chernivtsi region from April 22

17:52 23.02.2021
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Ivano-Frankivsk region from Feb 26

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Ivano-Frankivsk region from Feb 26

10:57 12.07.2013
Number of people hospitalized after accident in Volyn region grows to 36, says State Emergencies Service

Number of people hospitalized after accident in Volyn region grows to 36, says State Emergencies Service

15:09 11.07.2013
Prosecutor's office says 3 foreigners, 5 Ukrainians killed in road accident in Volyn region, police say 2 foreigners among victims

Prosecutor's office says 3 foreigners, 5 Ukrainians killed in road accident in Volyn region, police say 2 foreigners among victims

12:06 11.07.2013
Eight killed in road accident in Volyn region, among them two Bulgarians, Belarusian child

Eight killed in road accident in Volyn region, among them two Bulgarians, Belarusian child

10:43 11.07.2013
Seven killed, 22 injured in road accident involving Bulgarian tourist bus in Volyn region

Seven killed, 22 injured in road accident involving Bulgarian tourist bus in Volyn region

15:17 07.05.2013
Kvartsiany again takes charge of Volyn Lutsk

Kvartsiany again takes charge of Volyn Lutsk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: oligarchs should become honest business or start 'black' page in their history

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling by Russian-occupation forces

Zelensky signs law on de-oligarchization

Ukraine's exclusion from EU 'green list' is not abolition of visa-free travel, only applies to travel – MFA

EU ambassadors exclude Ukraine from list of safe countries for travel

LATEST

Rada ratifies protocol on road traffic with Belarus

Zelensky: oligarchs should become honest business or start 'black' page in their history

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas due to shelling by Russian-occupation forces

Russia continues to blackmail, use gas as weapon in intl relations – Kuleba

Zelensky signs law on de-oligarchization

Ukraine's exclusion from EU 'green list' is not abolition of visa-free travel, only applies to travel – MFA

EU ambassadors exclude Ukraine from list of safe countries for travel

Yermak presents new channel for reporting on authorities' activities - presidential press service

SBI notifies Viktor Yanukovych of new suspicion as head of organized criminal group

Stefanchuk signs law on deoligarchization

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD