Six Ukrainian regions passing to 'yellow' epidemiological zone

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response established a "yellow" level of epidemic danger on the territory of six regions of Ukraine during a meeting on Tuesday, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov has said.

"The state commission has decided to establish 'yellow' level of epidemic danger in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions from 24:00 on December 23, 2021," Nemchinov wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.