'Red' epidemiological zone introduced in Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions from Oct 18 – Nemchinov

The State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response at an extraordinary meeting on Friday from 00:00 on October 18 established the "red" level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus infection in Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov said.

"Based on the results [of the meeting], the state commission decided ... to also apply on the territory of Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions restrictive anti-epidemic measures provided for the "red" level of epidemic danger," Nemchinov wrote on Telegram.