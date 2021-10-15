Facts

17:08 15.10.2021

'Red' epidemiological zone introduced in Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions from Oct 18 – Nemchinov

1 min read
'Red' epidemiological zone introduced in Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions from Oct 18 – Nemchinov

The State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response at an extraordinary meeting on Friday from 00:00 on October 18 established the "red" level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus infection in Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov said.

"Based on the results [of the meeting], the state commission decided ... to also apply on the territory of Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions restrictive anti-epidemic measures provided for the "red" level of epidemic danger," Nemchinov wrote on Telegram.

Tags: #epidemic_danger #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:31 14.10.2021
Ukraine sees almost 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees almost 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

09:36 13.10.2021
Ukraine records over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

18:35 12.10.2021
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kherson region from Oct 15

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kherson region from Oct 15

10:14 11.10.2021
Ukraine records over 8,800 new COVID-19 cases, over 200 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine records over 8,800 new COVID-19 cases, over 200 related deaths in past 24 hours

11:41 09.10.2021
Ukraine records 15,908 new COVID-19 cases, 5,364 recoveries, 250 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 15,908 new COVID-19 cases, 5,364 recoveries, 250 deaths in past 24 hours

09:32 07.10.2021
Ukraine records 15,125 new COVID-19 cases, 314 deaths in past day – Health Ministry

Ukraine records 15,125 new COVID-19 cases, 314 deaths in past day – Health Ministry

09:41 06.10.2021
Ukraine registers 12,662 new cases of COVID-19, 320 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 12,662 new cases of COVID-19, 320 deaths in past 24 hours

09:40 05.10.2021
Ukraine records 9,846 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine records 9,846 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

09:23 04.10.2021
Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity levels

Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity levels

11:03 02.10.2021
Ukraine records 11,809 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Ministry of Health

Ukraine records 11,809 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Ministry of Health

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UNESCO presents report on further deterioration of human rights situation in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

Zelensky introduces Stefanchuk to NSDC, excludes Razumkov – decree

Ukraine condemns Russia's carrying out census in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine sees almost 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

HACC imposes pretrial restraint on Yanukovych's son in detention form

LATEST

UNESCO presents report on further deterioration of human rights situation in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

Zelensky introduces Stefanchuk to NSDC, excludes Razumkov – decree

Ukraine condemns Russia's carrying out census in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukrainian president's commitment to comprehensive judicial reform

Zelensky visits Ukrainian frontline positions in Donbas

Extraordinary Rada session devoted to European integration may be held next Thursday – Rada chair

Zelensky discusses peaceful settlement in Donbas with G7 ambassadors

Zelensky: war in Donbas is a challenge that must be overcome for sake of future peace

Ukrainian MFA protests over sending of 'humanitarian convoys' by Russia to Donbas across border section not controlled by Kyiv

Some crewmembers of warship damaged on Oct 13 delivered to permanent base, ship towed to Odesa

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD