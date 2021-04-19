Facts

17:26 19.04.2021

Zelensky congratulates NASA on first Mars Helicopter flight

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated NASA on the successful flight of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter.

"Technology wins. Congratulations to NASA on the first Mars Helicopter flight. I am proud that Ukrainian Ihor Panchenko is among its developers," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"Ukraine upgrades its designers' developments of the past decades and is now planning to launch the Sich-2-30 satellite," the president said.

As reported, the Ingenuity helicopter drone, which arrived on Mars with the Perseverance rover, made its first test flight on Monday. The height of the first flight, which lasted about 20 seconds, was about three meters.

