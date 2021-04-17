Vaccination of Interior Ministry employees against COVID-19 starts in Ukraine

Vaccination of employees of the Interior Ministry against COVID-19 began on Saturday, April 17, in total about 800,000 people are planned to be vaccinated, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has said.

"Today we've started vaccinating employees of the Interior Ministry against COVID-19. We are, first of all, to vaccinate employees who are most in contact with the population: garrisons of the airports of Boryspil and Zhuliany, the units of the National Guard in the JFO zone, public security workers, patrol police units. Next, we will vaccinate all employees of the Interior Ministry system: the National Police, the State Emergency Service, the National Guard, the Border Guard Service, service centers, higher education institutions, the expert service, Interior Ministry employees," Avakov said.

He noted that then Interior Ministry doctors will vaccinate the families of employees of the department. In total, it is planned to cover about 800,000 people with families.

"This is an exclusively voluntary matter. But I am sure that this is a necessary measure for those who are at risk, fulfilling their professional duties," the minister stressed.

The employees of the Interior Ministry will be vaccinated with CoronaVac, developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech, and Comirnaty, manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech.

"I will definitely get vaccinated. Therefore, I urge all employees of the Interior Ministry to be vaccinated against COVID-19, because this is the only way to overcome the pandemic!" Avakov summed up.