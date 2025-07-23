Interior Minister on meeting with president: Law enforcement officers have two weeks to prepare proposals for changes to legislation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has given heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies two weeks to prepare the necessary legislative changes to optimize work without duplicating functions, said Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

"The President gave us two weeks for meetings, for negotiations ... so that in two weeks we could come to him and say how we will work. What changes are needed so that everyone can work without duplicating functions. We are preparing our proposals that need to be included in the legislation," Klymenko said at a meeting with journalists on Wednesday.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs explained: "Why did the President gather? The main thing is the relations between law enforcement agencies. Because there are many opinions, that there are misunderstandings, there are accusations, there is dissatisfaction with something, and he wanted to listen to us, each one. Each one gave his own assessment of the situation that had occurred. The President tried to understand this and listen to everyone, and most importantly - to unite us all."

According to the minister, next week, the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies will meet at the Office of the Prosecutor General in the same composition as at the meeting with the president.