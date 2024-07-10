Facts

17:34 10.07.2024

Interior Ministry's Psychological Support Dept: All our officers who were at front line are under our supervision

2 min read
Interior Ministry's Psychological Support Dept: All our officers who were at front line are under our supervision

All military personnel of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine who were at the front line, wounded or returned from captivity are under the supervision of the ministry's psychologists, Head of the Psychological Support Department of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine Andriy Kostiuk said.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency, he said that for the full return of fighters to civilian life, mandatory psychotherapeutic groups have been organized to work through internal traumas, control emotions, and correct behavior in society.

"The second direction is socio-psychological training, which is very important for social adaptation," Kostiuk said.

Answering a clarifying question whether all the military personnel of the ministry who were at the front line are under the supervision of psychologists, he said, "Exactly so. This is a priority area, which the head of the Interior Ministry constantly emphasizes."

"All the guys who served at the front line, were injured, were released from captivity – they are all in our database, where the psychological work carried out with them is recorded, we support and help all of them," the official said.

According to him, social needs and psychological support have been identified for each of these fighters.

"When they undergo treatment, clinical psychologists work with them," Kostiuk said.

He also noted that separate work is being carried out with those released from captivity, emphasizing that "they must undergo reintegration measures and post-isolation support."

Tags: #interior_ministry #psychologists

MORE ABOUT

19:17 06.11.2023
Units of Interior Ministry undergo two-week drills with American instructors

Units of Interior Ministry undergo two-week drills with American instructors

19:32 07.02.2023
Interior Minister: There will be personnel reshuffles only for effective work

Interior Minister: There will be personnel reshuffles only for effective work

20:24 19.04.2022
Govt provides about UAH 17 bln to Interior Ministry, UAH 16 bln to Defense Ministry – PM

Govt provides about UAH 17 bln to Interior Ministry, UAH 16 bln to Defense Ministry – PM

14:55 25.02.2022
All sabotage groups identified in Kyiv destroyed – Interior Ministry

All sabotage groups identified in Kyiv destroyed – Interior Ministry

16:26 31.08.2021
Enin appointed first dpty head of Interior Ministry - Cabinet order

Enin appointed first dpty head of Interior Ministry - Cabinet order

18:16 13.07.2021
Avakov resigns from post of Interior Minister of Ukraine

Avakov resigns from post of Interior Minister of Ukraine

15:14 10.07.2021
Ukraine's Interior Ministry gets fifth helicopter under contract with Airbus Helicopters this year

Ukraine's Interior Ministry gets fifth helicopter under contract with Airbus Helicopters this year

16:58 17.04.2021
Vaccination of Interior Ministry employees against COVID-19 starts in Ukraine

Vaccination of Interior Ministry employees against COVID-19 starts in Ukraine

16:05 08.10.2019
Interior Ministry plans to provide State Border Service with 20 new patrol boats during three years, five of them will be built in Ukraine – Avakov

Interior Ministry plans to provide State Border Service with 20 new patrol boats during three years, five of them will be built in Ukraine – Avakov

11:32 21.09.2019
Interior Ministry negotiating with France on purchase of patrol boats for Ukrainian border guards

Interior Ministry negotiating with France on purchase of patrol boats for Ukrainian border guards

AD

HOT NEWS

NATO Secretary General: Best guarantee of security for Ukraine is NATO membership

The Netherlands allocating additional EUR 300 mln for purchase of ammunition for F-16 for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy to Scholz: We're grateful to Germany for Patriots, we need more air defense, F-16s

Pentagon Chief: We will not be dragged into Putin's reckless war, but we will stand by Ukraine as it fights for its sovereignty

Boy who was in critical condition at Okhmatdyt intensive care unit at time of Russian missile strike died in hospital

LATEST

EP collecting signatures to deprive Hungary of right to vote due to Orban's 'peace mission' to Russia, China

NATO Secretary General: Best guarantee of security for Ukraine is NATO membership

Romania, Ukraine to sign security agreement on Thurs – President Iohannis

Shmyhal instructs Health Minister to submit lists of urgent needs of hospitals that received Okhmatdyt patients

Govt adopts resolution on centralized printing of agendas – Defense Ministry

Danish PM: Ukraine has to be provided with what is needed for both self-defense and beating Russia

The Netherlands allocating additional EUR 300 mln for purchase of ammunition for F-16 for Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Czech President: Temporary Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories shouldn't prevent Ukraine from integration into NATO, EU

Umerov discusses with Danish, Dutch counterparts transfer of F-16s, investment in defense industry

Estonian PM: Ukraine will have to become NATO member if we want to get rid of conflicts and gray zones

AD
AD
AD
AD