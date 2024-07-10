Interior Ministry's Psychological Support Dept: All our officers who were at front line are under our supervision

All military personnel of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine who were at the front line, wounded or returned from captivity are under the supervision of the ministry's psychologists, Head of the Psychological Support Department of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine Andriy Kostiuk said.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency, he said that for the full return of fighters to civilian life, mandatory psychotherapeutic groups have been organized to work through internal traumas, control emotions, and correct behavior in society.

"The second direction is socio-psychological training, which is very important for social adaptation," Kostiuk said.

Answering a clarifying question whether all the military personnel of the ministry who were at the front line are under the supervision of psychologists, he said, "Exactly so. This is a priority area, which the head of the Interior Ministry constantly emphasizes."

"All the guys who served at the front line, were injured, were released from captivity – they are all in our database, where the psychological work carried out with them is recorded, we support and help all of them," the official said.

According to him, social needs and psychological support have been identified for each of these fighters.

"When they undergo treatment, clinical psychologists work with them," Kostiuk said.

He also noted that separate work is being carried out with those released from captivity, emphasizing that "they must undergo reintegration measures and post-isolation support."