16:50 17.02.2025

Interior Ministry denies info about three fires at Chornobyl NPP, release of radiation

Misinformation is spreading in the network about the discovery of three fires on the territory of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Ukrainians are warned about the alleged release of radiation, which will occur in the near future, according to the Interior Ministry of Ukraine.

"This information does not correspond to reality. The operation to clean up the aftermath of the Russian drone attack continues on the territory of the Chornobyl NPP. The State Emergency Service currently records only three hotbeds of roof insulation smoldering, which were timely detected with the help of drones with thermal imaging cameras," the ministry said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

In addition, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center conducts constant monitoring of the radiation level, and now it remains within the norm. There is no threat to the population.

As reported, on the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead hit the shelter of Unit 4 of the Chornobyl NPP, causing a fire and significant damage.

