Facts

19:32 07.02.2023

Interior Minister: There will be personnel reshuffles only for effective work

1 min read
There will be personnel reshuffles in the Interior Ministry of Ukraine aimed at improving the efficiency of its work, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

"It is necessary that the system of the Interior Ministry work as a single fist. When one part of this mechanism falls out, the failure can be felt immediately. That is why the weak links are noticeable. Of course, there will be certain personnel reshuffles. Only in the interests of the efficiency of the ministry," Klymenko said following his appointment as Interior Minister.

Speaking about the ministry's priorities, he said, "We all have a common priority – the Victory of Ukraine over the Russian invaders. Bringing every military criminal to justice. Security of people and the state. Zero tolerance for corruption at all levels."

Klymenko also said that the Interior Ministry always was an agency with a wide range of functions, and the full-scale war has extended it even more.

"So, we maintain the system and continue to work. This is the main thing to do," he said.

Klymenko stressed that the ministry will not tolerate corruption and treason, adding that these two phenomena must not be forgiven.

Tags: #ukraine #interior_ministry #klymenko

