Zelensky, his wife to pay visit to France on April 16 – press service

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska will visit France on Aptril 16, where Zelensky intends to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Ukrainian lpresidential press service said.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska will pay a working visit to France on April 16. The [Ukrainian] head of state will hold talks with President of France Emmanuel Macron. First Lady Olena Zelenska, in turn, will meet with First Lady Brigitte Macron," according to a statement published on the Ukrainian presidential website.

The planned talks between Zelensky and Macron were reported on April 9 by the KyivPost publication. According to it, the purpose of the talks will be to discuss escalation in Donbas and reforms in Ukraine.

According to French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins, the presidents plan to meet in a tete-a-tete format.

The upcoming meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and France was also confirmed by press secretary of Zelensky, Yulia Mendel. According to her, the topic of their negotiations will be the situation in Donbas, as well as the concentration of Russian troops on the borders with Ukraine.