Facts

11:42 15.04.2021

Zelensky, his wife to pay visit to France on April 16 – press service

1 min read
Zelensky, his wife to pay visit to France on April 16 – press service

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska will visit France on Aptril 16, where Zelensky intends to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Ukrainian lpresidential press service said.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska will pay a working visit to France on April 16. The [Ukrainian] head of state will hold talks with President of France Emmanuel Macron. First Lady Olena Zelenska, in turn, will meet with First Lady Brigitte Macron," according to a statement published on the Ukrainian presidential website.

The planned talks between Zelensky and Macron were reported on April 9 by the KyivPost publication. According to it, the purpose of the talks will be to discuss escalation in Donbas and reforms in Ukraine.

According to French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins, the presidents plan to meet in a tete-a-tete format.

The upcoming meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and France was also confirmed by press secretary of Zelensky, Yulia Mendel. According to her, the topic of their negotiations will be the situation in Donbas, as well as the concentration of Russian troops on the borders with Ukraine.

Tags: #zelensky #france
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:54 15.04.2021
Zelensky signs law on legalization of e-passports

Zelensky signs law on legalization of e-passports

12:06 15.04.2021
Kyiv residents trust Klitschko more than Zelensky - survey

Kyiv residents trust Klitschko more than Zelensky - survey

18:07 14.04.2021
Zelensky, Lakshmi Mittal discuss development of green metallurgy

Zelensky, Lakshmi Mittal discuss development of green metallurgy

13:25 14.04.2021
Zelensky invites Japanese PM to Ukraine for Independence Day, Crimean Platform Summit

Zelensky invites Japanese PM to Ukraine for Independence Day, Crimean Platform Summit

09:08 14.04.2021
Zelensky to meet Macron in Paris on April 16 - press secretary

Zelensky to meet Macron in Paris on April 16 - press secretary

17:55 13.04.2021
Zelensky to visit France on Friday - Le Figaro

Zelensky to visit France on Friday - Le Figaro

14:46 13.04.2021
Zelensky submits bill on liquidation of Kyiv's District Administrative Court to Rada

Zelensky submits bill on liquidation of Kyiv's District Administrative Court to Rada

11:38 13.04.2021
Russia testing West with escalation in eastern Ukraine – Zelensky

Russia testing West with escalation in eastern Ukraine – Zelensky

19:15 12.04.2021
Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

14:38 12.04.2021
Zelensky on Cosmonautics Day notes the need to contribute to development of Sich-2-1 satellite

Zelensky on Cosmonautics Day notes the need to contribute to development of Sich-2-1 satellite

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs law on legalization of e-passports

NATO backs anti-Russian moves of U.S. taken 'in response to Russia's destabilizing activities'

Rada at first reading approves draft law on deprivation of liberty for unfair asset declaration

Preliminary hearings in downed MH17 case resumed in Netherlands

Grau: number of ceasefire violations in Donbas reaches peak, work of OSCE observers complicated

LATEST

NATO backs anti-Russian moves of U.S. taken 'in response to Russia's destabilizing activities'

Rada at first reading approves draft law on deprivation of liberty for unfair asset declaration

Kyiv to work out certain options in response to attempts to pressure Russia through intl partners regarding water supply of Crimea – Mezentseva

Preliminary hearings in downed MH17 case resumed in Netherlands

Grau: number of ceasefire violations in Donbas reaches peak, work of OSCE observers complicated

Russia should understand that consequences in event of military adventures on its part to be very painful - Kuleba

Danilov calls on journalists to pay attention to fakes due to intensification of Russian propaganda

Ukrainian delegation to PACE should raise issue of human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas – Mezentseva

NSDC meeting to discuss situation in Donbas, expansion of sanctions against organizers, perpetrators of smuggling schemes on Thursday – President's Office

Ankara remains neutral on issue of relations between Moscow, Kyiv – Cavusoglu

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD