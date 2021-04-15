Facts

10:14 15.04.2021

Third stage of trials of new Israeli vaccine may be conducted in Ukraine - Ambassador Korniychuk

2 min read
Third stage of trials of new Israeli vaccine may be conducted in Ukraine - Ambassador Korniychuk

The visit of the Ukrainian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister for the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov to Israel resulted in the solution of a number of important issues for the country, in particular, to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

The corresponding statement was made by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk on his Facebook page.

"I want to thank all the delegates for their active position in the work and significant contribution to the issue of reaching agreements in cooperation with Israel. Together, we solved a number of important issues for our country, in particular, interaction in the field of trade, investment, medicine and in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic," the diplomat said.

He said that an important aspect of the negotiations was the completion by Israel of the second phase of trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in mid-summer.

"The Ukrainian side proposed to conduct the third stage of testing in Ukraine with the subsequent possibility of producing a vaccine, including at our facilities. Israel is still studying this proposal and, I hope, it will be received positively. It is already clear that the pandemic of coronavirus infection will drag on for more than one year in the world. And the production of the vaccine, its availability for our citizens is a very sensitive and important issue for us," Korniychuk said.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine #israel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:39 15.04.2021
On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

11:10 15.04.2021
Ankara remains neutral on issue of relations between Moscow, Kyiv – Cavusoglu

Ankara remains neutral on issue of relations between Moscow, Kyiv – Cavusoglu

10:41 15.04.2021
All NATO members concerned about Russian forces buildup near Ukraine, demand de-escalation – Blinken

All NATO members concerned about Russian forces buildup near Ukraine, demand de-escalation – Blinken

09:43 15.04.2021
NATO calls on Russia to immediately stop escalation, end its practice of aggressive provocations against Ukraine

NATO calls on Russia to immediately stop escalation, end its practice of aggressive provocations against Ukraine

15:39 14.04.2021
Ukraine, Azerbaijan considering possibility of launching direct flights Ganja-Odesa

Ukraine, Azerbaijan considering possibility of launching direct flights Ganja-Odesa

14:31 14.04.2021
Ukraine intends to agree with Sweden on development cooperation

Ukraine intends to agree with Sweden on development cooperation

09:18 14.04.2021
COVID-19 mortality tops 38,000 in Ukraine

COVID-19 mortality tops 38,000 in Ukraine

15:53 13.04.2021
NATO's support to Ukraine demonstrated not only in words but also in deeds – Stoltenberg

NATO's support to Ukraine demonstrated not only in words but also in deeds – Stoltenberg

14:58 13.04.2021
Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Poltava region from April 15 – Nemchinov

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Poltava region from April 15 – Nemchinov

12:50 13.04.2021
G7 Foreign Ministers, EU High Representative call on Russia to stop provocations, they support Ukraine – statement

G7 Foreign Ministers, EU High Representative call on Russia to stop provocations, they support Ukraine – statement

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs law on legalization of e-passports

NATO backs anti-Russian moves of U.S. taken 'in response to Russia's destabilizing activities'

Rada at first reading approves draft law on deprivation of liberty for unfair asset declaration

Preliminary hearings in downed MH17 case resumed in Netherlands

Grau: number of ceasefire violations in Donbas reaches peak, work of OSCE observers complicated

LATEST

Zelensky signs law on legalization of e-passports

NATO backs anti-Russian moves of U.S. taken 'in response to Russia's destabilizing activities'

Rada at first reading approves draft law on deprivation of liberty for unfair asset declaration

Kyiv to work out certain options in response to attempts to pressure Russia through intl partners regarding water supply of Crimea – Mezentseva

Preliminary hearings in downed MH17 case resumed in Netherlands

Grau: number of ceasefire violations in Donbas reaches peak, work of OSCE observers complicated

Russia should understand that consequences in event of military adventures on its part to be very painful - Kuleba

Danilov calls on journalists to pay attention to fakes due to intensification of Russian propaganda

Ukrainian delegation to PACE should raise issue of human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas – Mezentseva

Kyiv residents trust Klitschko more than Zelensky - survey

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD