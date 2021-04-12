Ukraine has very favorable moment now to obtain NATO's MAP - Poroshenko

MP of the European Solidarity faction Petro Poroshenko believes that if Ukrainian authorities do not take advantage of the favorable moment to obtain the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP), then this must be done on the people's initiative.

"If the government is hesitant to act in this direction, then we need to deploy a people's initiative and the people of Ukraine will force the Ukrainian government. By demonstrating determination to all NATO member states, we can achieve the desired result," Poroshenko said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

According to him, now is a favorable moment for Ukraine to obtain the MAP and this moment should be used. "And at the very first NATO summit - and it will definitely take place this year, it is possible that in Brussels, in June this year - we need to raise the question, and today is a very favorable moment for this, for the country to be presented with an Action Plan for NATO membership," Poroshenko said.