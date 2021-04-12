Facts

15:59 12.04.2021

Ukraine has very favorable moment now to obtain NATO's MAP - Poroshenko

1 min read
Ukraine has very favorable moment now to obtain NATO's MAP - Poroshenko

MP of the European Solidarity faction Petro Poroshenko believes that if Ukrainian authorities do not take advantage of the favorable moment to obtain the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP), then this must be done on the people's initiative.

"If the government is hesitant to act in this direction, then we need to deploy a people's initiative and the people of Ukraine will force the Ukrainian government. By demonstrating determination to all NATO member states, we can achieve the desired result," Poroshenko said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

According to him, now is a favorable moment for Ukraine to obtain the MAP and this moment should be used. "And at the very first NATO summit - and it will definitely take place this year, it is possible that in Brussels, in June this year - we need to raise the question, and today is a very favorable moment for this, for the country to be presented with an Action Plan for NATO membership," Poroshenko said.

Tags: #nato #poroshenko #map
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:58 12.04.2021
Extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO to be held at Ukraine's request to discuss aggravation on border with Russia – MFA

Extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO to be held at Ukraine's request to discuss aggravation on border with Russia – MFA

13:04 06.04.2021
Zelensky: NATO is only way to end war in Donbas; MAP to become signal for Russia

Zelensky: NATO is only way to end war in Donbas; MAP to become signal for Russia

16:58 01.04.2021
Ukraine expects NATO membership action plan - dpty head of President's Office

Ukraine expects NATO membership action plan - dpty head of President's Office

10:50 01.04.2021
Ukraine-related topic to be discussed at NATO-Russia Council, as it is primary reason for state of NATO-Russia relations – NATO

Ukraine-related topic to be discussed at NATO-Russia Council, as it is primary reason for state of NATO-Russia relations – NATO

18:54 26.03.2021
Poroshenko, Chinese Ambassador discuss supply of COVID-19 vaccines

Poroshenko, Chinese Ambassador discuss supply of COVID-19 vaccines

15:38 22.03.2021
Ukraine wants to become member of EU, NATO within five-ten years – Shmyhal

Ukraine wants to become member of EU, NATO within five-ten years – Shmyhal

09:16 20.03.2021
Over quarter of residents of eastern, southern Ukraine support joining NATO, slightly less for cooperation without membership – poll

Over quarter of residents of eastern, southern Ukraine support joining NATO, slightly less for cooperation without membership – poll

17:48 17.03.2021
Poroshenko's lawyers warn everyone involved in organizing political persecution of fifth president about liability

Poroshenko's lawyers warn everyone involved in organizing political persecution of fifth president about liability

14:53 16.03.2021
NATO to analyze comprehensive aid package allocated to Ukraine for its further adaptation to Kyiv's modern needs – Secretary General's report

NATO to analyze comprehensive aid package allocated to Ukraine for its further adaptation to Kyiv's modern needs – Secretary General's report

14:28 16.03.2021
NATO committed to open door policy, support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg's annual report

NATO committed to open door policy, support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg's annual report

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over this day, Armed Forces soldier died – JFO HQ

EU calls on Russia to refrain from any steps leading to deterioration of situation in Donbas – Stano

Zelensky requested talks with Putin back on March 26 - press secretary

Ukrainian military killed amid shelling attacks in JFO zone – Pivnich tactical group

LATEST

Digital Bank NEOBANK for Business Launches in Beta Mode

Zelensky: if United States sees Ukraine in NATO, they should contribute to its entry into Alliance

Zelensky signs law setting cost of 'baby package' at amount of three living wages

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times over this day, Armed Forces soldier died – JFO HQ

Israeli doctor advises Ukrainian authorities to impose total lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak

Zelenska initiates creation of council for barrier-free space - presidential press service

UNICEF, IT Ukraine create mine safety VR development for children

Ukraine initiates new meeting in OSCE due to increase in military presence of Russia

Polish court decides not to extend detention of Ukravtodor ex-head Nowak

EU calls on Russia to refrain from any steps leading to deterioration of situation in Donbas – Stano

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD