Zelensky signs law on all-Ukrainian referendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the law "On People's Rule through the All-Ukrainian Referendum" (bill No. 3612), the Verkhovna Rada said on its website.

"Returned with a signature from the President on April 8, 2021," the information on the passage of this law posted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada says.

As reported, on January 26, the Verkhovna Rada supported bill No. 3612 "On the All-Ukrainian Referendum" at the second reading. Some 255 deputies voted for the document. Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov signed it on February 17 and handed it over to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for signature.

According to the law, the subject of an all-Ukrainian referendum may be issues of approval of the law on amendments to clauses I, III, XIII of the Constitution (General Provisions; Elections. Referendum; Amendments to the Constitution), the issues of national importance, issues of changing the territory of Ukraine, on the loss of the force of the law of Ukraine or some of its provisions.