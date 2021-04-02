Zelensky assures Biden: appreciates U.S. support, intends to transform country, achieve peace

Following the phone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he appreciates the support of the United States and intends to seriously transform the country.

"Ukraine appreciates the U.S. support on different levels. We stand shoulder to shoulder when it comes to preservation of our democracies. My commitment to transform Ukraine, improve transparency and achieve peace is strong. The American partnership is crucial for Ukrainians," Zelensky said in his Twitter following the conversation with the President of the United States.