Facts

15:54 31.03.2021

Kyiv to close schools, kindergartens, all public transport, including metro, to operate on special passes from April 5 to April 16 – mayor

2 min read
Kyiv to close schools, kindergartens, all public transport, including metro, to operate on special passes from April 5 to April 16 – mayor

From April 5, Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown restrictions due to the increase in morbidity and mortality from coronavirus (COVID-19), Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"From Monday, April 5, the Ukrainian capital will close all schools and kindergartens. All public transport, both ground and metro, will operate on special passenger passes. It means that exclusively for the transportation of workers of critical infrastructure enterprises," Klitschko said on the air of the Ukraine 24 television channel.

He said that the heads of institutions and enterprises should send employees to remote work, and whoever may be given leave. Catering establishments will be able to operate only for take-out or delivery.

"Catering establishments will be able to operate only for take-out or delivery. As, in fact, they should operate from March 20. We will stop food trade fairs from April 1," the mayor said.

Law enforcement officers will monitor compliance with anti-epidemic rules by institutions and citizens.

"I hope this will help us to bring down the wave of the rapid spread of the virus, as well as prevent tragic consequences," Klitschko said.

"In recent days, the capital records more than 1,000 patients a day, some 35-40 patients die every day. Over 700 people are hospitalized every day […]. Information on transport, that it is overcrowded and people do not hear calls to beware. That is, there are no tendencies to improve the situation in our country. But there are deterioration and collapse of medicine [...] Therefore, Kyiv still imposes tougher restrictions. We have no other choice. Otherwise, there will be hundreds of deaths every day," he said.

Klitschko also said the situation in the capital's hospitals today is extremely difficult. The city continues to deploy additional beds and has prepared an additional 1,100 beds in recent weeks. In total, there are almost 6,170 ones in the medical facility of the capital.

Tags: #transportation #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:55 31.03.2021
Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown measures until April 16 – Klitschko

Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown measures until April 16 – Klitschko

13:44 31.03.2021
In Kyiv, 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 detected per day, 80% beds occupied - Klitschko

In Kyiv, 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 detected per day, 80% beds occupied - Klitschko

16:18 23.03.2021
Kyiv records 1,050 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Klitschko

Kyiv records 1,050 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Klitschko

17:48 22.03.2021
Public transport not to be stopped in Kyiv

Public transport not to be stopped in Kyiv

15:29 22.03.2021
Govt recommends that authorities located in Kyiv switch to remote operation mode

Govt recommends that authorities located in Kyiv switch to remote operation mode

16:19 20.03.2021
'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Kyiv, Odesa region from March 23 - Nemchynov

'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Kyiv, Odesa region from March 23 - Nemchynov

15:35 18.03.2021
Ukraine, Lithuania will cooperate in development of rail, road traffic – Infrastructure Minister

Ukraine, Lithuania will cooperate in development of rail, road traffic – Infrastructure Minister

12:20 18.03.2021
Tough lockdown for three weeks imposed in Kyiv from March 20 – Klitschko

Tough lockdown for three weeks imposed in Kyiv from March 20 – Klitschko

11:54 18.03.2021
STATE-RUN ENTERPRISES IN KYIV TO WORK REMOTE, LOCAL AUTHORITIES RECOMMEND PRIVATE BUSINESS TO WORK SO – KLITSCHKO

STATE-RUN ENTERPRISES IN KYIV TO WORK REMOTE, LOCAL AUTHORITIES RECOMMEND PRIVATE BUSINESS TO WORK SO – KLITSCHKO

14:55 17.03.2021
Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

Kyiv may be included in 'red' zone of epidemic danger no later than in a week – Klitschko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown measures until April 16 – Klitschko

In Kyiv, 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 detected per day, 80% beds occupied - Klitschko

U.S. CDA: Phone call between President Biden, President Zelensky will happen

LATEST

Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

Navalny goes on hunger strike in penal colony

Zelensky awaits Estonian President at celebration of Ukraine's independence, Crimean Platform summit

Ukraine expects delivery of 4.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines in April-May – Stepanov

Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

Cabinet approves updated composition of Council for State Support of Cinematography

Spanish PM to visit Ukraine - Dpty FM

Poltava intends to hold a road show of regional business in Israel - a meeting of the ambassador with the mayor

U.S. Embassy notes importance of Ukraine's transparent selection of new judicial body members

U.S. CDA: Phone call between President Biden, President Zelensky will happen

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD