Kyiv to close schools, kindergartens, all public transport, including metro, to operate on special passes from April 5 to April 16 – mayor

From April 5, Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown restrictions due to the increase in morbidity and mortality from coronavirus (COVID-19), Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"From Monday, April 5, the Ukrainian capital will close all schools and kindergartens. All public transport, both ground and metro, will operate on special passenger passes. It means that exclusively for the transportation of workers of critical infrastructure enterprises," Klitschko said on the air of the Ukraine 24 television channel.

He said that the heads of institutions and enterprises should send employees to remote work, and whoever may be given leave. Catering establishments will be able to operate only for take-out or delivery.

"Catering establishments will be able to operate only for take-out or delivery. As, in fact, they should operate from March 20. We will stop food trade fairs from April 1," the mayor said.

Law enforcement officers will monitor compliance with anti-epidemic rules by institutions and citizens.

"I hope this will help us to bring down the wave of the rapid spread of the virus, as well as prevent tragic consequences," Klitschko said.

"In recent days, the capital records more than 1,000 patients a day, some 35-40 patients die every day. Over 700 people are hospitalized every day […]. Information on transport, that it is overcrowded and people do not hear calls to beware. That is, there are no tendencies to improve the situation in our country. But there are deterioration and collapse of medicine [...] Therefore, Kyiv still imposes tougher restrictions. We have no other choice. Otherwise, there will be hundreds of deaths every day," he said.

Klitschko also said the situation in the capital's hospitals today is extremely difficult. The city continues to deploy additional beds and has prepared an additional 1,100 beds in recent weeks. In total, there are almost 6,170 ones in the medical facility of the capital.