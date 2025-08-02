Zelenskyy on missile attack on Kyiv: This was one of the most brutal strikes on the capital

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the site of the Russian missile strike on Friday night and paid tribute to the dead, whose number exceeded 30 people.

“It's impossible to justify what Russia is doing. We will never forgive the killing of our people, these brutal strikes. With yesterday’s strike on Kyiv, Russia killed 31 people. 179 were injured. My sincere condolences to the families, the loved ones, and to all who have lost what they held dearest. This was one of the most brutal strikes on the capital,” he said on X.

On Friday, the President spoke with people at the site of the destroyed section of the nine-story residential building. “The state will definitely help and support all those affected,” he stressed and thanked everyone who worked at the scene, in particular those who rescued, treated and cleared the rubble.

“This kind of mutual support is incredibly important. We will certainly continue our efforts to provide greater protection for our people,” he noted.