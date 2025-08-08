Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:02 08.08.2025

Law enforcement officers expose abuses in military units in Kyiv, Kyiv region

2 min read

The Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Defense Sector of the Central Region, together with law enforcement agencies, exposed the facts of illegal actions of military personnel, as a result of which the state suffered significant losses, the press service of the prosecutor's office reports.

The Bila Tserkva Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Defense Sector of the Central Region, together with the Territorial Department of the BES in the city of Kyiv, reported the suspicion of the former commander of one of the military units in committing a criminal offense under Part 4 of Article 425 (negligent attitude of a military official to the service, which caused grave consequences, committed in conditions of martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"The investigation established that during March-October 2023, the serviceman, improperly performing his official duties, did not check information about the direct participation of subordinates in hostilities and issued orders to pay additional remuneration in the amount of UAH 30,000 to 56 servicemen of the unit who were not involved in the performance of combat (special) tasks and were at the point of permanent deployment, performing their functional duties," the report states.

As a result of such unlawful actions, the state suffered losses in the total amount of UAH 15.5 million.

In addition, the Kyiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense of the Central Region, together with the Territorial Department of the State Bureau of Investigation located in Kyiv with the operational support the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), reported the suspicion of the head of the technical information protection department of one of the military units and his deputy in committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 28 Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of official position, which entailed grave consequences, committed by a group of persons in advance) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"According to the investigation, during March 2023 - December 2024, servicemen, acting in advance of a conspiracy, abusing their official position, entered into the time sheets knowingly false information about the presence at the workplace of a subordinate employee who was actually absent," the prosecutor's office noted.

As a result of the above-mentioned illegal actions, the employee was unjustifiably charged and paid wages totaling UAH 529,000.

In the above-mentioned criminal proceedings, the prosecution filed a motion with the court to apply preventive measures to the suspects.

Tags: #kyiv #regions #abuses #law_enforcement

