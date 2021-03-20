Facts

15:36 20.03.2021

Ukraine signs preliminary supply agreements with six global manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 - Shmyhal

Ukraine signs preliminary supply agreements with six global manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 - Shmyhal

Ukraine has signed preliminary supply agreements with six global manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19, three vaccines are registered in the country, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said in an interview with the German publication Bild.

"Ukraine is negotiating with all world vaccine manufacturers. Today, preliminary agreements have been signed with six of them and three vaccines are registered in Ukraine. These are AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinovac. In the near future, we expect the delivery of the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines at the initiative of COVAX, where Germany is one of the world's major donors and initiator of such an international platform. We are grateful to Germany for participating in this global initiative," the prime minister said in an interview, according to the press service of the Ukrainian government.

At the same time, answering a question regarding the use of the Russian vaccine in Ukraine, Shmyhal said that it is impossible today for a number of reasons.

"We really do not see today the possibility of using Sputnik V in Ukraine for several reasons. It has not passed the necessary stages of clinical research. And the second reason is that, of course, we cannot use the vaccine of the country with which we have an ongoing military conflict," he said.

