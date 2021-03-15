Facts

15:16 15.03.2021

First inoculation against COVID-19 reduces risk of infection by 76% – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a conference call on preventing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection noted the need for re-vaccination against COVID-19, the press service of the head of state said.

"We need to explain to people that the first inoculation against coronavirus reduces the risk of infection by 76%. So the chances of infection still remain. And only after the second dose, the complete protection from this danger is achieved. Therefore, we must not forget about masks even now, when vaccination is already underway," Zelensky said.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Health, it was reported that side effects are manifested only in 0.8% of cases, no severe cases were recorded.

In turn, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal noted that over the past week, the number of intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients has increased. According to him, "if a third of the places were filled the week before last, now it is almost half: 2,212 out of 4,694. There are 1,072 ventilators in use today – the largest number since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine."

"This confirms the negative dynamics and the complex course of the incidence. In Ivano-Frankivsk region, the situation stabilized with the introduction of the red level of epidemic danger, but so far the region remains among the leaders in the number of active patients – 17,994. Most of them are in Kyiv – 44,600. Vinnytsia [15,133] and Chernivtsi [14,220] regions are also among the leaders. In total, there are 213,000 active patients in Ukraine," the head of government said.

In turn, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov noted that the European Medicines Agency has already officially announced that the AstraZeneca vaccine does not increase the risk of blood clots at all.

Representatives of the government and law enforcement agencies reportedly took part in the conference call.

Tags: #zelensky #covid_19
