18:09 16.12.2025

Lubinets – Moskalkova meeting: 15 Ukrainians returned to Ukraine from Russia through mutual family reunification

Photo: Dmytro Lubinetzs /t.me/dmytro_lubinetzs

Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ombudsman) Dmytro Lubinets held a meeting with the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova, as well as with the heads of missions of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine and Russia. During the meeting, in particular, the procedure of mutual family reunification was carried out.

"Also, based on the results of the previous systematic work, we carried out the procedure for mutual family reunification. Fifteen of our citizens, most of whom have limited mobility, returned to the territory of Ukraine from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories... In addition, another 45 citizens of Ukraine were returned to their homeland – these are persons who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners on the territory of Russia," he said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The ombudsman also said during the meeting, 2,000 parcels of humanitarian aid were handed over to Ukrainian prisoners of war, as well as letters from relatives;

Agreements were reached on the verification of persons missing under special circumstances and lists were handed over; lists were handed over from among a separate category of citizens: seriously wounded and seriously ill; the issue of the return of illegally detained Ukrainian civilians was separately discussed and the lists were handed over; the issue of Ukrainian prisoners of war convicted in Russia was discussed and the list was handed over; and also discussed a number of other humanitarian issues.

