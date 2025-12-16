Following Rammstein summit, Shmyhal outlines new commitments from partners to support Ukraine

Photo: Denys_Smyhal /t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Following the 32nd Rammstein meeting, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced "important commitments" from partners to support Ukraine long-term.

In 2025, the partners committed to investing nearly $5 billion in Ukrainian defense production and another $5 billion in purchasing American weapons for Ukraine. Both figures were record-breaking, and we strive to maintain this momentum in 2026," he wrote on social media.

In particular, Shmyhal announced that Germany has committed to allocating EUR 11.5 billion in 2026 to support Ukraine's defense. The focus will be on air defense systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, and artillery. Furthermore, new Patriot and IRIS-T systems have already been delivered to Ukraine.

The UK has announced it will strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities by GBP 600 million, using frozen Russian assets, partner funds, and its own budget as a whole in 2025.

Canada is allocating an additional CAD 30 million for Ukrainian drones, providing AIM-9 missiles, and promising the supply of electro-optical sensors and other military assistance.

The Netherlands, as previously announced by the government, is providing EUR 700 million for UAVs, including EUR 400 million for Ukrainian-made products.

Montenegro announced it is preparing a contribution to PURL and the NSATU fund in support of Ukraine.

Denmark announced a new contribution to PURL, focusing on Ukraine's aviation capabilities, and is also providing a 29th support package worth EUR 250 million (drones, air defense, and support for Ukrainian aviation).

Estonia will continue to support Ukraine at a level of no less than 0.25% of GDP (EUR 142 million), with a contribution of EUR 9 million to the IT coalition.

Latvia will also continue to support Ukraine at a level of no less than 0.25% of GDP (EUR 110 million), focusing on UAVs, electronic warfare, and PURL.

Lithuania will allocate over EUR 220 million in 2026 for military support to Ukraine, amounting to at least 0.25% of GDP, including contributions to PURL, the Patriot program for Ukraine, the Czech Initiative, and the Mine Action Coalition.

Luxembourg pledges EUR 100 million in 2026 to support Ukraine and a second contribution of EUR 15 million to PURL.

New Zealand, as earlier announced, will contribute $15 million to PURL.

Norway, as previously reported by the government, will allocate approximately $7 billion in total military aid to Ukraine in 2026, and will make contributions to support American air defense systems and the "Czech initiative."

Poland is supplying 155mm shells and is preparing to implement joint projects with Ukraine under the SAFE program.

Portugal is contributing EUR 10 million to the "Czech Initiative" for unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Czech Republic announced that it has already financed the delivery of 760,000 artillery shells through 2026 under the "Czech Initiative."