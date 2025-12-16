Macron calls on Russia to choose peace in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the joint efforts of Europe, Ukraine, and the United States are aimed at achieving a "lasting and durable peace" in Ukraine, and also noted Russia's role in this process.

"We are moving forward together for a strong and lasting peace in Ukraine. Together with Europeans, Ukrainians, and Americans, we are strengthening our rapprochement: military support, reliable security guarantees, reconstruction," Macron said in a post on social media X.

He emphasized that Ukraine must remain sovereign, and Europe must remain secure.

"Now it's up to Russia to choose peace," the French president added.