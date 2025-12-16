Rada harmonizes Ukrainian and European legislation in field of veterinary medicine

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has adopted, at the final reading, a bill bringing regulation in the field of veterinary medicine into line with EU law.

Bill No. 12285-d was supported by 285 members of parliament at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

According to the explanatory note, the adopted law improves mechanisms for financing veterinary and sanitary measures to effectively prevent and respond to animal diseases; enhances the system of state veterinary and sanitary control (supervision) over the circulation of veterinary medicines; updates the rules for the production, circulation, registration, and use of veterinary medicinal products in line with EU standards; and aligns licensing requirements for activities in veterinary practice, production, distribution, and retail sale of medicines with European requirements.

"A very difficult and complex story for the industry. It is about new EU standards for the keeping, transportation, and slaughter of animals, as well as additional training for personnel who work with animals. But it is also about improving quality and simplifying access to export markets," Member of Parliament Serhiy Labaziuk (For the Future parliamentary faction) wrote on Telegram.

He noted that the EU meat market alone exceeds EUR 250 billion.

The lawmaker urged agricultural producers to engage in training, courses, and workshops and to study methodological guidelines, so that both the handling of animals and the final product meet quality standards and operate in the same way as the industry does in the EU.