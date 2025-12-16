Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:37 16.12.2025

Rada harmonizes Ukrainian and European legislation in field of veterinary medicine

2 min read

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has adopted, at the final reading, a bill bringing regulation in the field of veterinary medicine into line with EU law.

Bill No. 12285-d was supported by 285 members of parliament at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

According to the explanatory note, the adopted law improves mechanisms for financing veterinary and sanitary measures to effectively prevent and respond to animal diseases; enhances the system of state veterinary and sanitary control (supervision) over the circulation of veterinary medicines; updates the rules for the production, circulation, registration, and use of veterinary medicinal products in line with EU standards; and aligns licensing requirements for activities in veterinary practice, production, distribution, and retail sale of medicines with European requirements.

"A very difficult and complex story for the industry. It is about new EU standards for the keeping, transportation, and slaughter of animals, as well as additional training for personnel who work with animals. But it is also about improving quality and simplifying access to export markets," Member of Parliament Serhiy Labaziuk (For the Future parliamentary faction) wrote on Telegram.

He noted that the EU meat market alone exceeds EUR 250 billion.

The lawmaker urged agricultural producers to engage in training, courses, and workshops and to study methodological guidelines, so that both the handling of animals and the final product meet quality standards and operate in the same way as the industry does in the EU.

Tags: #veterinary #regulation

MORE ABOUT

09:49 17.09.2025
Simplified procedure for connecting electrical installations to grids should be extended to 2026 – ASTU study

Simplified procedure for connecting electrical installations to grids should be extended to 2026 – ASTU study

17:26 06.08.2024
Ukraine tightens veterinary border checks due to small ruminant plague outbreak in Romania

Ukraine tightens veterinary border checks due to small ruminant plague outbreak in Romania

20:20 22.05.2024
Cabinet limits advertising of gambling until adoption of law

Cabinet limits advertising of gambling until adoption of law

19:11 21.05.2024
Kyivstar calls to set clear dates for abolition of increasing RF spectrum coefficients

Kyivstar calls to set clear dates for abolition of increasing RF spectrum coefficients

19:50 10.01.2024
Issue of recalling Bezuhla from post of National Security Committee dpty head to be submitted to Rada after conciliation council's decision – Stefanchuk

Issue of recalling Bezuhla from post of National Security Committee dpty head to be submitted to Rada after conciliation council's decision – Stefanchuk

16:05 13.01.2021
Ukrainian PM orders preparing state regulation of gas price for quarantine period at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter

Ukrainian PM orders preparing state regulation of gas price for quarantine period at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter

11:07 01.04.2019
Agriculture ministry plans to toughen responsibility for poisoning beers with pesticides

Agriculture ministry plans to toughen responsibility for poisoning beers with pesticides

13:01 01.02.2016
Govt registers bill on national commission for transport regulation

Govt registers bill on national commission for transport regulation

16:55 20.10.2015
Azeri veterinary service to inspect Ukrainian milk companies on Nov 9-20

Azeri veterinary service to inspect Ukrainian milk companies on Nov 9-20

HOT NEWS

Nawrocki: I have feeling that Zelenskyy begun to take Poland for granted

Following Rammstein summit, Shmyhal outlines new commitments from partners to support Ukraine

Lubinets – Moskalkova meeting: 15 Ukrainians returned to Ukraine from Russia through mutual family reunification

Ukraine, its partners to finance contracts for military personnel who want to remain in the army after war - Zelenskyy

Ukraine would like to receive EUR 40–45 bln from Russian assets as early as 2026, use them exclusively for recovery – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Зеленский встретился с воинами, которые проходят реабилитацию в Нидерландах

Sentence against former President Yanukovych enters into force – PGO

Ukrainian soldiers stop enemy assault attempt on motorcycles, quad bikes in Vovchansk axis – brigade

Macron calls on Russia to choose peace in Ukraine

Paratroopers repel enemy mechanized assault in Pokrovsk axis – Airborne Forces

Nawrocki: I have feeling that Zelenskyy begun to take Poland for granted

Following Rammstein summit, Shmyhal outlines new commitments from partners to support Ukraine

Lubinets – Moskalkova meeting: 15 Ukrainians returned to Ukraine from Russia through mutual family reunification

Canada announces new support package for Ukraine at Rammstein

Shmyhal at Ramstein proposes to direct at least 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine's defense needs

AD
AD