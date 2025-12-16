Nawrocki: I have feeling that Zelenskyy begun to take Poland for granted

Photo: https://x.com/prezydentpl/

Polish President Karol Nawrocki, on the eve of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in an interview with Wirtualna Polska that an element of unity had been lost in the relations between the two countries.

"We must support Ukraine and we do support it. At the same time, we must achieve – and I believe that I will succeed – a partnership between Ukraine and Poland. The conflict has been going on for almost four years, and I have the impression that we, Poles, often do not feel like partners in these relations," Nawrocki said.

In particular, we are talking about the settlement of historical issues, Nawrocki explained, emphasizing that the work must continue, despite the war.

"We acted not only with the language of gestures, symbols, lighting candles or carrying yellow-blue flags. We gave part of our defense potential to help our partner. And today we hear that the victims of the murders in Volyn should not be a topic for discussion? After all, they are not waiting for revenge. They are longing for a grave and memory," Nawrocki said.

He said Poland is critically important for Ukraine, and Ukraine "must clearly feel this."

"Without Poland, it is impossible to provide support, it is simply impossible. I have a feeling that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has become accustomed to a situation in recent years in which he takes Poland for granted. There is no need to agree on anything with us, no need to talk, because we were there and gave everything," Nawrocki said.

As reported, Zelenskyy plans to visit Poland on Friday, December 19.