SBU exposes large-scale fraud on 'shadow' sale of low-quality oil products at Glusco gas station network

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed a large-scale fraud on the shadow sale of low-quality oil products, the approximate amount of tax evasion is about UAH 240 million, the SBU press center reports.

Criminal proceedings were started under articles of the Criminal Code: Part 3 of Article 209 (legalization or laundering of property obtained by criminal means), Part 3 of Article 209 (legalization or laundering of property obtained by criminal means), Part 3 of Article 212 (tax evasion), Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of power or official position), and Part 2 of Article 204 (illegal manufacture of excisable goods).

As part of the criminal proceedings, law enforcement officers documented the organization of a large-scale illegal scheme for the circulation and sale of low-quality petroleum products.

"It has been established that in this way the organizers deliberately evaded paying taxes to the state budget, thereby causing damage on a large scale. Currently, more than 140 authorized searches are being carried out in 13 office premises, seven oil depots, 13 sea vessels, 105 petrol stations and two customs clearance departments," the message says.

The pretrial investigation continues and is carried out under the procedural guidance of the the Prosecutor General's Office. Details will be announced later.

According to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, an informed source in law enforcement agencies is talking about the Glusco gas station network.

Large-scale searches took place throughout Ukraine at the facilities of the Glusco network, which is associated with MP Viktor Medvedchuk.