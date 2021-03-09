MFA presents elements of Crimean Charter to ambassadors of foreign states in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine held a presentation of the elements of the Crimean Charter, which is planned to be adopted following the Crimean Platform summit, for the ambassadors of foreign states in Ukraine and is waiting for their proposals, what else should be included in this document, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova said.

"We are now at the stage of consultations, we have developed elements of the Crimean Charter, what we consider necessary to be included in this final document. Last week we had the first round of consultations, several dozen ambassadors were invited to the Foreign Ministry, where we presented them with the elements of this Charter," Dzhaparova said at the opening of the exhibition "Loyalty to Oneself is not a Crime" at the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

"In fact, now we expect from them not only feedback on our elements, but also proposals of the countries on what to include in this Charter, because we believe that this is a joint document which should include proposals of those countries that have an active position to protect the interests of Ukraine and prevent the legitimization of the status of temporary occupation," she said.

According to the deputy minister, consultations are being conducted with dozens of countries and each country can outline the level of its complicity in the Crimean platform.

"Turkey supported the initiative to create a Crimean platform. This is recorded in a joint statement by Presidents Erdogan and Zelensky following President Zelensky's visit to Turkey a few months ago, and, in fact, Turkey, together with our partners, is actively involved in the work on the final document of the summit," Dzhaparova said.