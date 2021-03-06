Zelensky, Duda send condolences on victims of accident with Ukrainian bus in Poland

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his condolences on the victims of an accident with the Ukrainian bus in Poland.

"Heartfelt condolences to the families of Ukrainians whose loved ones were killed and injured in a bus accident near Kaszyce, Poland. Our consuls are at the scene of the tragedy. We are doing everything possible to help," the president wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Later, President of Poland Andrzej Duda also expressed condolences on the victims of the accident.

"I am deeply saddened by terrible news about the crash of a Ukrainian bus on A4/near Kaszyce in which 6 people lost their lives and several dozen were injured. My sincerest condolences to the families of the victims and all our Ukrainian friends @ZelenskyyUa!" Duda tweeted.

As reported, six Ukrainians were killed, more than 30 were hospitalized in an accident with a Ukrainian bus near the border with Ukraine. The bus was driving on the Poznań-Kherson route. There were 57 Ukrainians on the bus.

As Spokesperson of the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland Yulia Borodiy said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, five people died in an accident, one died on the way to the hospital. Currently, 35 people are hospitalized. Five of them are in a very serious condition. A total of 16 people who are not in danger have already been accommodated in hotels. The issue of their transportation to Ukraine is being resolved.