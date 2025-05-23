SkyUp Airlines launches flights from two airports in Poland

The Ukrainian airline SkyUp Airlines will start operating regular flights from two airports in Poland from May 27, the airline's press service reported.

According to a SkyUp statement on Friday, the airline will operate flights from Warsaw's Chopin Airport (WAW) and Katowice (KTW) to Larnaca (Cyprus), Heraklion (Greece) and Burgas (Bulgaria).

"This day has come - we start flying from Poland. So now, if it's more convenient for you, you can travel to the sea from Warsaw and Katowice," SkyUp said on Facebook on Friday.

Tickets are already on sale on the company's website, the statement said. Ticket prices are EUR69-110 one-way.

As is known, since April 2025, SkyUp has started regular flights from Chisinau to the following destinations: Paris, Nice (France), Lisbon (Portugal), Barcelona, Alicante and Palma de Mallorca (Spain), Larnaca (Cyprus), as well as Thessaloniki, Athens and Heraklion (Greece).

Subsequently, the airline added three more destinations from Chisinau - from June, the airline will start operating flights to Berlin (Germany), Stockholm (Sweden) and Prague (Czech Republic).

In 2024, SkyUp increased passenger traffic by 61.6% compared to 2023, to 2.5 million passengers.