Results of Polish presidential elections to affect upcoming parliamentary elections

The results of the presidential elections in Poland will affect the upcoming parliamentary elections, deputy head of the Holos faction Yulia Sirko believes.

"In fact, the elections were fair, but Poland chose a very conservative candidate who does not really support Ukraine. This will also affect the upcoming parliamentary elections," Sirko told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

She also said the presidential candidate before the elections and the president after the elections are two different people and what the policy of the new Polish president will be is still unknown.

"For the EU, this is another challenge and strengthening of the conservative movement and leaders in Europe. But in Poland, there is still a balance of power, where support for Ukraine still prevails both in politics and in society," the MP said.

As reported, the candidate from the Law and Justice party, Karol Nawrocki, became the winner of the second round of the presidential elections in Poland. According to the National Electoral Commission of Poland, after counting 100% of the votes, Nawrocki received 50.89% of the support of voters. His opponent, Mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski received 49.11% of the votes.