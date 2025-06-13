In France, four died, at least 30 injured in bus accident involving Ukrainians – MFA

In the French department of Sarthe, near the city of Le Mans, four people died and at least 30 people were injured in a car accident involving a passenger bus carrying Ukrainian citizens, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

"According to preliminary information, the aforementioned bus was transporting Ukrainian citizens, including a group of children. At present, it is known that four people died as a result of the accident, at least 30 people were injured, 11 of them are in serious condition. The injured have been hospitalized," the MFA told journalists.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha instructed the Department of the Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Ukraine in France to keep the situation under special control and provide appropriate assistance to the injured citizens of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Embassy of Ukraine in France, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs of France, reported that at about 13:00 in the French department of Sarthe, near the city of Le Mans, a car accident involving a passenger bus with Ukrainian citizens, adults and children, occurred. According to preliminary information, there are injured passengers among the passengers. The Ambassador of Ukraine to France Vadym Omelchenko and embassy employees urgently went to the scene.

The diplomatic institution said it is in constant contact with the prefecture and local services to promptly provide assistance to the injured and clarify the circumstances.