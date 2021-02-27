'Red' level quarantine restrictions may be introduced in seven regions of Ukraine in coming days - Liashko

Quarantine restrictions may be increased to the "red" level in a number of regions of Ukraine in the coming days due to the rapid spread of coronavirus infection, chief state medical officer Viktor Liashko said following a meeting of the State Commission for Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response.

"Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Luhansk and Ternopil regions are at the "orange" level of epidemic danger. That is, these regions can potentially also be transferred to the "red" level in the coming days," Liashko said on Facebook.

He also recalled that from 00:00 on March 1, quarantine restrictions of the "red" level of epidemic danger are introduced in Chernivtsi region. Among the reasons for tightening restrictions, Liashko named an increase in the number of infections and the number of hospitalizations.

"The weekly rate of growth in the number of patients in COVID hospitals accelerated from 15% to 25%. Every day 50-60% more patients are hospitalized than discharged in these hospitals. The average occupancy of all types of beds in COVID hospitals in Chernivtsi region is 60%. Despite the fact that the provision of beds in the region is much higher than the national average, certain types of beds, for example, intensive care beds, are currently occupied by 55% at the regional level," Liashko explained.

As reported, the "red" level of quarantine restrictions prohibits:

- work of public catering, except for targeted delivery and take-away orders;

- work of shopping and entertainment centers and other entertainment establishments, cinemas, theaters;

- work of educational institutions, except for kindergartens and primary schools;

- operation of non-food markets and shops, gyms, swimming pools and fitness centers;

- holding mass events, except for official sports events and matches of team playing sports without spectators;

- work of cultural institutions, except for historical and cultural reserves, film and video filming.

At the same time, banks, fuel stations, veterinary stores, pharmacies, all food stores will operate.