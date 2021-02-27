Facts

13:02 27.02.2021

'Red' level quarantine restrictions may be introduced in seven regions of Ukraine in coming days - Liashko

2 min read
'Red' level quarantine restrictions may be introduced in seven regions of Ukraine in coming days - Liashko

Quarantine restrictions may be increased to the "red" level in a number of regions of Ukraine in the coming days due to the rapid spread of coronavirus infection, chief state medical officer Viktor Liashko said following a meeting of the State Commission for Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response.

"Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Luhansk and Ternopil regions are at the "orange" level of epidemic danger. That is, these regions can potentially also be transferred to the "red" level in the coming days," Liashko said on Facebook.

He also recalled that from 00:00 on March 1, quarantine restrictions of the "red" level of epidemic danger are introduced in Chernivtsi region. Among the reasons for tightening restrictions, Liashko named an increase in the number of infections and the number of hospitalizations.

"The weekly rate of growth in the number of patients in COVID hospitals accelerated from 15% to 25%. Every day 50-60% more patients are hospitalized than discharged in these hospitals. The average occupancy of all types of beds in COVID hospitals in Chernivtsi region is 60%. Despite the fact that the provision of beds in the region is much higher than the national average, certain types of beds, for example, intensive care beds, are currently occupied by 55% at the regional level," Liashko explained.

As reported, the "red" level of quarantine restrictions prohibits:

- work of public catering, except for targeted delivery and take-away orders;

- work of shopping and entertainment centers and other entertainment establishments, cinemas, theaters;

- work of educational institutions, except for kindergartens and primary schools;

- operation of non-food markets and shops, gyms, swimming pools and fitness centers;

- holding mass events, except for official sports events and matches of team playing sports without spectators;

- work of cultural institutions, except for historical and cultural reserves, film and video filming.

At the same time, banks, fuel stations, veterinary stores, pharmacies, all food stores will operate.

Tags: #red_zone
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:44 27.02.2021
'Red' level of epidemic danger established in Chernivtsi region from March 1

'Red' level of epidemic danger established in Chernivtsi region from March 1

14:03 05.02.2021
Ukraine's neighboring countries enter 'red' COVID-19 zone – Health Ministry

Ukraine's neighboring countries enter 'red' COVID-19 zone – Health Ministry

11:48 05.02.2021
'Red' level of epidemic danger to be introduced at 65% occupancy of beds with oxygen – Stepanov

'Red' level of epidemic danger to be introduced at 65% occupancy of beds with oxygen – Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Emergencies Service: one person dies, another injured as a result of explosion of oxygen tube in hospital in Chernivtsi

One person dies, one suffers burns as a result of explosion in Chernivtsi hospital – source

'Red' level of epidemic danger established in Chernivtsi region from March 1

Ukraine records 8,172 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Danilov: in two weeks, NSDC to hear reports on cases of treason, desertion from PGO, SBU, MFA

LATEST

Emergencies Service: one person dies, another injured as a result of explosion of oxygen tube in hospital in Chernivtsi

One person dies, one suffers burns as a result of explosion in Chernivtsi hospital – source

Ukrainian side to discuss intensification of shelling in Donbas, blocking of intl humanitarian aid at TCG on March 3

Protest against Sternenko's verdict starts near president's office

Opposition activists set up tents outside Georgian parliament in Tbilisi

Poroshenko: Ukraine gets basic intl document referred to as 'Pompeo Declaration' on U.S.' non-recognizing Crimea as Russian

Most of losses in PrivatBank case will be reimbursed - prosecutor general

Ukraine waiting for reaction of partner countries, intl organizations to shelling in Donbas on Feb 26 - delegation to TCG

Ukraine records 8,172 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Kolomoisky to not be able to advance in public service until he renounces foreign citizenship – NSDC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD