Ukrainian, Canadian Defense Ministers discuss security issues within Ukraine, its borders

Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran has discussed with Minister of National Defense of Canada Harjit Singh Sajjan the current security situation in Ukraine and around the borders, the website of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

During the conversation held on Thursday, the heads of the defense departments of Ukraine and Canada paid attention to the course of the practical implementation by Ukraine of the status of NATO partner with expanded capabilities and specified the directions of concentration of efforts in this area.

"Our Canadian partners are constantly helping strengthen the institutional capacity of the Ukrainian defense department. Modern principles of defense management and democratic civilian control are being introduced, and leaders at the strategic and operational levels are being trained. Canada provides every opportunity to improve the skills and field training of units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the framework of the Operation UNIFIER. Therefore, Canada's key role in training the defense and security forces of Ukraine is undoubted," Taran said.

In turn, the Minister of National Defense of Canada assured his Ukrainian counterpart of continued support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within the internationally recognized borders, as well as in the implementation of military reform measures.