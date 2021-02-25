Facts

08:53 25.02.2021

Dobrobut ready to take part in COVID-19 vaccination with Pfizer, waiting for initiatives from govt

2 min read
Dobrobut ready to take part in COVID-19 vaccination with Pfizer, waiting for initiatives from govt

The Dobrobut medical network is ready to take part in the vaccination campaign against coronavirus (COVID-19) with the Pfizer vaccine if there are specific initiatives from the government or proposals from distributors, the network's medical director Tetiana Anikeyeva said.

"If there is an opportunity to get the Pfizer vaccine, which requires special storage conditions, then we would undertake the mission of vaccinating the maximum number of people. We have the infrastructure and capacities for this. But we are still waiting for some specific initiatives and proposals from the government or distributors," she told Interfax-Ukraine.

Anikeyeva said "everyone is waiting, everyone is looking to see who will provide a refrigerator that can provide 80 degrees below zero and will be protected from voltage surges."

"As soon as the government decides on storage, we are ready," she said.

Anikeyeva agrees that COVID-19 vaccine may appear on the private market in the summer.

"Some proposals may appear earlier, but I treat these proposals as scams. Such proposals arrive once every two weeks to my mail: do you want to buy a Chinese vaccine, otherwise we will import a batch. However, in fact, for now, the pharmaceutical representatives are only trying to take obligations from us to redeem, if they deliver. But I cannot give such obligations yet," she said.

 

Tags: #dobrobut #vaccination
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:42 25.02.2021
Vaccination against COVID-19 to start in all regions of Ukraine on Thursday – Liashko

Vaccination against COVID-19 to start in all regions of Ukraine on Thursday – Liashko

12:22 24.02.2021
Ukraine starting COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday

Ukraine starting COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday

10:58 18.02.2021
Ukraine to start vaccination against COVID-19 with India-made AstraZeneca – Stepanov

Ukraine to start vaccination against COVID-19 with India-made AstraZeneca – Stepanov

11:46 17.02.2021
Health Ministry launches info portal on vaccination against COVID-19

Health Ministry launches info portal on vaccination against COVID-19

10:58 17.02.2021
Ukraine's Health Ministry intends to expand contact center on COVID-19 in connection with vaccination campaign

Ukraine's Health Ministry intends to expand contact center on COVID-19 in connection with vaccination campaign

10:28 15.02.2021
Ukrainians to be able to sign up for free vaccination against COVID-19 after March 1 – Liashko

Ukrainians to be able to sign up for free vaccination against COVID-19 after March 1 – Liashko

17:37 09.02.2021
Ukraine to be able to conduct up to 5 mln COVID-19 vaccinations per month – Liashko

Ukraine to be able to conduct up to 5 mln COVID-19 vaccinations per month – Liashko

14:30 08.02.2021
Introduction of artificial control to curb mobility to throw humanity into even worse past than pandemic itself – Kuleba

Introduction of artificial control to curb mobility to throw humanity into even worse past than pandemic itself – Kuleba

12:36 08.02.2021
Ukraine to have platform to register for COVID-19 vaccination by start of mass vaccination – Zelensky

Ukraine to have platform to register for COVID-19 vaccination by start of mass vaccination – Zelensky

09:45 08.02.2021
Radutsky hopes COVID-19 vaccination to start in Ukraine on Feb 15

Radutsky hopes COVID-19 vaccination to start in Ukraine on Feb 15

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Stoltenberg discuss Ukraine's NATO membership: our immediate goal is MAP

Vaccination against COVID-19 to start in all regions of Ukraine on Thursday – Liashko

Shariy put on national wanted list – SBU

Supreme Court receives claim of MP Kozak on appealing NSDC sanctions

Reps of President's Office, Servant of People negotiate with Holos about coalition at times – Rudyk

LATEST

Zelensky, Stoltenberg discuss Ukraine's NATO membership: our immediate goal is MAP

Shariy put on national wanted list – SBU

Court orders Internet providers to close access to Telegram channels suspected of connection with Russia

Holos party intends to tour Ukraine by end of March - Rudyk

Ukraine's President honors memory of Lesya Ukrainka

Kuleba to pay working visit to France on Friday

Vakarchuk stays in Holos party - Rudyk

Armenian PM sees General Staff's statement as attempt to stage military coup in country

Ministry of Health approves new version of drug register under reimbursement program

Supreme Court receives claim of MP Kozak on appealing NSDC sanctions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD