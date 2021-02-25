Dobrobut ready to take part in COVID-19 vaccination with Pfizer, waiting for initiatives from govt

The Dobrobut medical network is ready to take part in the vaccination campaign against coronavirus (COVID-19) with the Pfizer vaccine if there are specific initiatives from the government or proposals from distributors, the network's medical director Tetiana Anikeyeva said.

"If there is an opportunity to get the Pfizer vaccine, which requires special storage conditions, then we would undertake the mission of vaccinating the maximum number of people. We have the infrastructure and capacities for this. But we are still waiting for some specific initiatives and proposals from the government or distributors," she told Interfax-Ukraine.

Anikeyeva said "everyone is waiting, everyone is looking to see who will provide a refrigerator that can provide 80 degrees below zero and will be protected from voltage surges."

"As soon as the government decides on storage, we are ready," she said.

Anikeyeva agrees that COVID-19 vaccine may appear on the private market in the summer.

"Some proposals may appear earlier, but I treat these proposals as scams. Such proposals arrive once every two weeks to my mail: do you want to buy a Chinese vaccine, otherwise we will import a batch. However, in fact, for now, the pharmaceutical representatives are only trying to take obligations from us to redeem, if they deliver. But I cannot give such obligations yet," she said.