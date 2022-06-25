Facts

08:53 25.06.2022

Dobrobut medical network transfers UAH 111 mln in taxes to state budget, provides medical care to over 150,000 patients in Jan-May

In January-May 2022, the Dobrobut medical network transferred UAH 111 million in taxes to the state budget and provided medical care to more than 150,000 patients.

According to a press release from the company, in particular, since the beginning of the year, the medical network has provided medical care to 20,000 patients free of charge thanks to the support of U.S. charitable foundations and the Dobrobut Foundation.

Dobrobut is one of the largest private medical networks in Ukraine. The company's portfolio includes 20 medical centers in Kyiv city and the region, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, emergency services, dentistry and pharmacies. The network's medical centers provide services for children and adults in more than 75 medical specialties. Every year, its specialists perform more than 7,000 operations. The network employs 1,500 employees, including more than 400 doctors of the highest category.

During the war, thanks to cooperation with international charitable organizations Direct Relief International, Children of War Foundation, International Medical Corps and the University of Miami Global Institute, as well as the work of the Dobrobut Foundation charity fund, the clinics of the network, which continue their work during the hostilities, part of the medical services are provided free of charge, the company said.

