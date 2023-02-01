Facts

11:07 01.02.2023

Dobrobut medical network to build rehabilitation center with support of U.S. DFC

2 min read
Dobrobut medical network to build rehabilitation center with support of U.S. DFC

Dobrobut Medical Network will build a rehabilitation center with the support of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

According to a press release from the network, a letter of intent with Dobrobut was signed by DFC CEO Scott Nathan at a meeting of Ukrainian business representatives with U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink at the American Chamber of Commerce.

"Dobrobut became the first private medical company in Ukraine to receive financial support from the DFC," the medical network said, without specifying the volume of investments and the timing of the project.

As reported, Vadym Shekman, Chief Operating Officer of the Dobrobut medical network, told Interfax-Ukraine about plans to build a large rehabilitation center in 2021.

Dobrobut is one of the largest private medical networks in Ukraine. The company's portfolio includes 17 medical centers in Kyiv city and the region, emergency care, dentistry and pharmacies. The medical centers of the network provide services for children and adults in more than 75 areas. Every year, Dobrobut specialists perform over 7,000 surgeries. More than 2800 employees work in the network.

Since the beginning of the war, thanks to cooperation with the international charitable organizations Direct Relief, Children of War Foundation, International Medical Corps and the Global Institute at the University of Miami, as well as thanks to the work of the Dobrobut Foundation charity fund, the clinics of the network, which continued their work even during the hostilities, for months, a significant part of medical services was provided free of charge.

Tags: #dobrobut #dfc

MORE ABOUT

17:49 31.01.2023
DFC to raise $250 mln to help finance SME support programs in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

DFC to raise $250 mln to help finance SME support programs in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

11:36 11.01.2023
Dobrobut medical network opens polyclinic department of hospital in left-bank part of Kyiv

Dobrobut medical network opens polyclinic department of hospital in left-bank part of Kyiv

08:53 25.06.2022
Dobrobut medical network transfers UAH 111 mln in taxes to state budget, provides medical care to over 150,000 patients in Jan-May

Dobrobut medical network transfers UAH 111 mln in taxes to state budget, provides medical care to over 150,000 patients in Jan-May

11:44 09.07.2021
Dobrobut invests over UAH 300 mln in equipment in 2020, to raise investment in 2021

Dobrobut invests over UAH 300 mln in equipment in 2020, to raise investment in 2021

14:11 28.04.2021
Dobrobut medical network starts expansion in regions – Concorde Capital founder

Dobrobut medical network starts expansion in regions – Concorde Capital founder

08:53 25.02.2021
Dobrobut ready to take part in COVID-19 vaccination with Pfizer, waiting for initiatives from govt

Dobrobut ready to take part in COVID-19 vaccination with Pfizer, waiting for initiatives from govt

18:56 06.02.2020
Kovaliv discusses raising investments with DFC representatives

Kovaliv discusses raising investments with DFC representatives

10:48 10.04.2019
Horizon Capital's EEGF III becomes minority shareholder in Dobrobut medical chain

Horizon Capital's EEGF III becomes minority shareholder in Dobrobut medical chain

AD

HOT NEWS

Austrian President arrives in Kyiv

Biden may meet with Zelensky, Duda in Poland – media

Zelensky: Occupier must lose last hope for aggression

APU destroys 920 invaders, eight tanks, four MLRS in 24 hours – General Staff

First-ever intergovernmental consultations between Ukraine and European Commission to be held on Feb 2 – PM

LATEST

Austrian President arrives in Kyiv

Canada-Ukraine Foundation purchases and donates 156 generators to Ukraine

Biden may meet with Zelensky, Duda in Poland – media

Zelensky: Occupier must lose last hope for aggression

APU destroys 920 invaders, eight tanks, four MLRS in 24 hours – General Staff

Three vessels with 166,500 tonnes of food left Ukrainian ports on Tues after two-day break

Zelensky: There will still be personnel decisions

Ukrainians order more than 300,000 LED lamps for exchange through Diia

Kostin meets with U.S. Under Secretary of State to discuss legal mechanisms for compensation of damage to Ukraine

First-ever intergovernmental consultations between Ukraine and European Commission to be held on Feb 2 – PM

AD
AD
AD
AD