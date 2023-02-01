Dobrobut medical network to build rehabilitation center with support of U.S. DFC

Dobrobut Medical Network will build a rehabilitation center with the support of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

According to a press release from the network, a letter of intent with Dobrobut was signed by DFC CEO Scott Nathan at a meeting of Ukrainian business representatives with U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink at the American Chamber of Commerce.

"Dobrobut became the first private medical company in Ukraine to receive financial support from the DFC," the medical network said, without specifying the volume of investments and the timing of the project.

As reported, Vadym Shekman, Chief Operating Officer of the Dobrobut medical network, told Interfax-Ukraine about plans to build a large rehabilitation center in 2021.

Dobrobut is one of the largest private medical networks in Ukraine. The company's portfolio includes 17 medical centers in Kyiv city and the region, emergency care, dentistry and pharmacies. The medical centers of the network provide services for children and adults in more than 75 areas. Every year, Dobrobut specialists perform over 7,000 surgeries. More than 2800 employees work in the network.

Since the beginning of the war, thanks to cooperation with the international charitable organizations Direct Relief, Children of War Foundation, International Medical Corps and the Global Institute at the University of Miami, as well as thanks to the work of the Dobrobut Foundation charity fund, the clinics of the network, which continued their work even during the hostilities, for months, a significant part of medical services was provided free of charge.