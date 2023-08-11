Facts

Dobrobut medical network in June increases number of consultations for adults by almost 30%, for children by 70%

Dobrobut medical network in June increases number of consultations for adults by almost 30%, for children by 70%

In June 2023, the Dobrobut medical network increased the number of consultations compared to June 2022 for adults by almost 30%, for children by 70%.

The medical network told Interfax-Ukraine agency, in particular, in June 2023, the number of visitors to the medical centers of the Dobrobut network amounted to 40,000, while in June 2021 the network received 50,000 visitors, and in June 2022 – 28,000 visitors.

The network said that the top three in terms of the number of consultations for adults in 2022 included a general practitioner, a gynecologist, and a neuropathologist, while in 2023, therapists, gynecologists, and otolaryngologists were the most in demand.

Dobrobut is one of the largest private medical networks in Ukraine. The network includes 17 medical centers in the city of Kyiv and the region, an emergency service, dentistry and pharmacies. The network's medical centers provide services for children and adults in over 75 medical areas. Every year, Dobrobut specialists perform more than 7,000 operations. The network employs 2,700 employees.

From the first days of the war, the Dobrobut Medical and Diagnostic Center in Kyiv, with the support of Direct Relief International and the Dobrobut Foundation, provided free assistance to wounded soldiers and people who found themselves in a difficult situation due to the war.

Dobrobut became the first private chain in Ukraine to receive funding from the U.S. federal government. With the support of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the company will build a modern physical rehabilitation center.

