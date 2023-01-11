Dobrobut medical network opens polyclinic department of hospital in left-bank part of Kyiv

The Dobrobut medical network has opened a polyclinic department for adults and children of the hospital on at 12-A, Bazhana Avenue in the left-bank part of Kyiv.

According to its press release, during power outages, the operation of the clinic is provided by two powerful generators. In addition, during blackouts, the new section will be used as a Point of Invincibility, where one can warm up and charge your gadgets.

"To complete and launch a large modern hospital with an area of almost 10,000 square meters during the war is an extremely difficult task. That is why the launch of our departments will take place in stages. In the near future we plan to open an inpatient department for children and adults, an anesthesiology and intensive care unit, emergency department, launch surgery and the work of the endoscopic department," Operations Director of the Dobrobut hospital on the Left Bank Serhiy Orel said.

Outpatient appointments in the outpatient department for adults are made by a therapist, a family doctor, a cardiologist, an otolaryngologist, a gastroenterologist, a neurosurgeon, a surgeon, an orthopedic traumatologist, an obstetrician-gynecologist, an allergist, an immunologist, a pulmonologist, a rheumatologist, an ophthalmologist, a vascular mammologist, an oncologist, an urologist, an endoscopist, an infectious disease specialist, and an ultrasound diagnostician.

Children are received by a pediatrician, an otolaryngologist, a surgeon, an orthopedist-traumatologist, an obstetrician-gynecologist, an allergist, an immunologist, an ophthalmologist, a dermatologist, a neurologist, an urologist, an ultrasound doctor, a neurosurgeon, and an infectious disease specialist.

In addition, the new outpatient department of Dobrobut can do all the necessary laboratory tests, as well as ultrasound diagnostics and electrocardiography (ECG).

The Dobrobut medical network is one of the largest private medical networks in Ukraine. The company's portfolio includes 16 medical centers in Kyiv city and the region, an emergency service, dentistry and pharmacies. The network's medical centers provide services for children and adults in more than 75 medical specialties. Every year, Dobrobut specialists perform over 7,000 surgeries. More than 2,800 employees work in the network.

As reported, earlier the Dobrobut medical network planned to resume the reconstruction of the Kyiv's hospital on Bazhana Avenue in Kyiv, previously owned by the Boris clinic, after the end of the war. The reconstruction of the hospital was suspended on February 24, 2022.