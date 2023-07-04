Facts

20:25 04.07.2023

Dobrobut medical chain launches rehabilitation department, free treatment program for military

3 min read

The Dobrobut medical chain has launched a physical rehabilitation department at the treatment and diagnostics center at 3 Simyi Idzykovskykh Street in Kyiv.

The chain said in a press release that the department is headed by Danylo Safronov, one of the most experienced specialists in physical medicine and rehabilitation in Ukraine, Ph.D., doctor of the highest category, a certified teacher of the Neurac method in Ukraine with experience of work with injuries and their consequences in the area of hostilities.

"The war that has been going on in Ukraine for the tenth year gave a strong impetus to the development of physical rehabilitation, although there has always been a lack of specialists in this field. I can confidently say that today Ukrainian physical therapists are among the best in the world," Safronov said.

The new rehabilitation center will deal with recovery after injuries and surgeries on the musculoskeletal system, treatment of diseases of the musculoskeletal system and pain syndromes, rehabilitation of athletes, recovery from combat injuries, and correction of posture disorders. Patients can receive counseling, physiotherapy, manual and movement therapy.

In addition, the department will provide rehabilitation services to patients with degenerative changes in the spine and joints (osteoarthritis, hernias, protrusions), neuropathy (damage to peripheral nerves), pain in the muscles or soft connective tissues, tendinopathy (tendon damage), slowly healing fractures, muscle atrophy, impaired blood circulation and innervation.

The department is equipped with modern focal shock wave and laser therapy systems, Redcord suspension systems for kinesiotherapy and rehabilitation.

The medical chain announces a program of free rehabilitation assistance for the military in the new department from July 3 to August 31. The program will be implemented with the support of the Direct Relief international charitable foundation.

Dobrobut is one of the largest private medical networks in Ukraine. It includes 17 medical centers in Kyiv and Kyiv region, an emergency service, dentistry and pharmacies. The network's medical centers provide services for children and adults in more than 75 medical specialties. Every year, Dobrobut specialists carry out more than 7,000 surgeries, more than 2,800 employees work in the network.

It cooperates with a number of international charitable organizations, namely Direct Relief International, Children of War Foundation, International Medical Corps and the University of Miami Global Institute, as well as with the Dobrobut Foundation, a charitable foundation founded by the clinic.

Dobrobut became the first private chain in Ukraine to receive funding from the US federal government - with the support of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the company will build a modern physical rehabilitation center.

Tags: #department #dobrobut

MORE ABOUT

20:27 17.03.2023
Ukraine's Defense Ministry to establish unit of intl law

Ukraine's Defense Ministry to establish unit of intl law

11:07 01.02.2023
Dobrobut medical network to build rehabilitation center with support of U.S. DFC

Dobrobut medical network to build rehabilitation center with support of U.S. DFC

11:36 11.01.2023
Dobrobut medical network opens polyclinic department of hospital in left-bank part of Kyiv

Dobrobut medical network opens polyclinic department of hospital in left-bank part of Kyiv

08:53 25.06.2022
Dobrobut medical network transfers UAH 111 mln in taxes to state budget, provides medical care to over 150,000 patients in Jan-May

Dobrobut medical network transfers UAH 111 mln in taxes to state budget, provides medical care to over 150,000 patients in Jan-May

22:47 11.03.2022
USA imposes sanctions against Peskov family members – Department of State

USA imposes sanctions against Peskov family members – Department of State

10:46 11.03.2022
USA ready to support any diplomatic efforts of Kyiv - State Dept

USA ready to support any diplomatic efforts of Kyiv - State Dept

09:33 04.03.2022
Blinken discusses Ukraine's security needs with Ukrainian FM – State Department

Blinken discusses Ukraine's security needs with Ukrainian FM – State Department

20:07 28.01.2022
Another plane with 81 tonnes of ammunition from USA arrived in Ukraine

Another plane with 81 tonnes of ammunition from USA arrived in Ukraine

11:44 09.07.2021
Dobrobut invests over UAH 300 mln in equipment in 2020, to raise investment in 2021

Dobrobut invests over UAH 300 mln in equipment in 2020, to raise investment in 2021

14:11 28.04.2021
Dobrobut medical network starts expansion in regions – Concorde Capital founder

Dobrobut medical network starts expansion in regions – Concorde Capital founder

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg coordinate positions ahead of NATO summit

AFU officially announce possible preparation by occupiers of provocation on ZNPP territory soon

Casualties of missile attack on Pervomaisky increase to 41 – Emergency Service

Stoltenberg speaks with Zelenskyy on eve of NATO summit

Three-month-old baby injured in missile strike on Pervomaisky

LATEST

Yermak-McFaul group presents new report on tightening sanctions against Russia's military-industrial complex

Maliar reports on advance of Ukrainian troops in south, along southern flank around Bakhmut

Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg coordinate positions ahead of NATO summit

Lubinets: It was possible to return to Ukraine family illegally deported to Russia

Pork imports fall to record low in six years in H1 2023 – industry association

AFU officially announce possible preparation by occupiers of provocation on ZNPP territory soon

Ukraine, Sweden intend to agree on exchange, mutual protection of restricted info

Ukrzaliznytsia introduces temporary ban on freight transportation of food to Hungary, all goods to Iran

Occupiers hunt US-handed HIMARS systems, but still not caught anyone – Maliar

Georgian Foreign Ministry calls Kyiv's decision to send Georgian ambassador to Tbilisi for consultations interference in internal affairs

AD
AD
AD
AD