20:09 03.06.2024

Dobrobut medical network opens two of its own diagnostic laboratories

Dobrobut medical network opens two of its own diagnostic laboratories

The Dobrobut medical network (Kyiv) has opened two of its own Dobrolab diagnostic laboratories in Kyiv.

As reported in the network's press release, the laboratories will conduct the most popular laboratory tests, in particular, general clinical and biochemical studies, hormone studies, immunological and autoimmune studies, and infection tests.

As Interfax-Ukraine was informed by the medical network, investments in opening laboratories amounted to about UAH 20 million, and it plans to develop this area.

"Previously, we did not have our own laboratories; we sent tests to Dila for processing," Dobrobut said, pointing out that third-party clients will also be able to take tests in Dobrobut's laboratories.

The medical network says the opening of laboratories makes it possible to create a closed cycle of medical services in Dobrobut.

Dobrobu is one of the largest private medical networks in Ukraine. The company's portfolio includes 17 medical centers in Kyiv and Kyiv region, emergency services, dentistry and pharmacies. The network's medical centers provide services for children and adults in more than 75 medical areas. Every year, Dobrobut specialists perform more than 9,000 operations.

