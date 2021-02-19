Facts

15:51 19.02.2021

Harmash announces possibility of his withdrawal from TCG delegation in Donbas

3 min read
Harmash announces possibility of his withdrawal from TCG delegation in Donbas

Representative of certain districts of Donetsk region in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) from Ukraine Serhiy Harmash does not exclude the possibility of his withdrawal from its membership if the delegation's officials do not take steps regarding the issue of the irregular presence of so-called "public experts" from ORDLO.

"It is simple: either I convince the leadership of the correctness of my arguments, and we start to respond effectively to the violation of the negotiation format and confidentiality regime [...] or I need to ask myself: what am I doing on a ship that is sailing in the wrong direction? So, whether it is time to exit?" Harmash told the Ostriv (Island) newspaper on Friday, February 19.

He said that already at this year's third online meeting of the TCG there are "some public experts [from ORDLO], representing someone who is not clear." Harmash said none of the TCG members invited them.

"Russia said it has nothing to do with the formation of the composition of 'other delegations.' Ukraine did not invite them, as well as the OSCE. Then who? If we agree with the fact of the presence of these people, then we, it turns out, recognize the puppets of Russia from ORDLO as separate delegations. Do we recognize their right to invite 'experts' to negotiations? Do we recognize them as a full-fledged party to the negotiations? We do not react to this, and they are already sitting at the TCG for the third meeting, and then they will tell us about such a negotiating 'tradition.' But we are creating traditions," Harmash said.

He said it is necessary to require compliance with the TCG trilateral format, as it is written in the Minsk agreements, since "today it is de facto five-sided, and this is the main reason for the ineffectiveness of the TCG."

To a question "How to react to the Ukrainian delegation to the presence of 'other experts,' Harmash suggested ignoring everyone at the TCG, except for the official representatives of Russia and the OSCE.

According to him, it is possible to hold consultations with ORDLO only in the working groups of the TCG or to lower the status of the Ukrainian delegation.

"In any case, I will not subjectivize the puppets from ORDLO as separate delegations. It will not be just a slap in the face of all immigrants and patriots, it will be the surrender of our positions, and I will not surrender anything. I went to TCG to win back, and not to give up," the representative of the Ukrainian delegation in the negotiation process said.

Tags: #tcg #harmash
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:03 16.02.2021
ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements – Harmash

ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements – Harmash

10:50 16.02.2021
European Solidarity co-chairperson Gerashchenko walks out of TV studio because of Arestovych's sexist statements

European Solidarity co-chairperson Gerashchenko walks out of TV studio because of Arestovych's sexist statements

10:17 16.02.2021
Kravchuk should not be blamed for speaking on Russian TV channel, he tries to convey Ukrainian point of view to Russian audience – Arestovych

Kravchuk should not be blamed for speaking on Russian TV channel, he tries to convey Ukrainian point of view to Russian audience – Arestovych

16:44 02.02.2021
Russian sniper fatally wounds Ukrainian soldier in Toretsk area - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Russian sniper fatally wounds Ukrainian soldier in Toretsk area - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

12:58 29.01.2021
Kravchuk: It is impossible to agree with Moscow under normal conditions

Kravchuk: It is impossible to agree with Moscow under normal conditions

08:57 21.01.2021
Russia, Medvedchuk trying to use prisoners in their political interests, Kyiv to assess this – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Russia, Medvedchuk trying to use prisoners in their political interests, Kyiv to assess this – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

18:58 18.01.2021
Members of TCG security subgroup agree to resume gas supplies to Maryinka – Ukrainian delegation

Members of TCG security subgroup agree to resume gas supplies to Maryinka – Ukrainian delegation

17:19 11.01.2021
Armed Forces' serviceman died in JFO area as result of shelling – Ukrainian delegation at TCG

Armed Forces' serviceman died in JFO area as result of shelling – Ukrainian delegation at TCG

11:37 21.12.2020
Two Ukrainian defenders wounded due to shelling attack near Horlivka - Ukrainian delegation in TCG

Two Ukrainian defenders wounded due to shelling attack near Horlivka - Ukrainian delegation in TCG

11:05 17.12.2020
Russia blocks exchange of detainees, demanding procedural cleansing of nine people previously released by Ukraine – Harmash

Russia blocks exchange of detainees, demanding procedural cleansing of nine people previously released by Ukraine – Harmash

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

Ukraine won't abandon Minsk agreements – Reznikov

Number of deaths in Ukraine in Dec 2020 jumps by 42.9% compared to Dec 2019 - State Statistics Service

Zelensky backs restoration of competitions for positions in civil service, but changes needed in law adopted by Rada

Kuleba: Recent wave of repressions against Crimean Tatars basis for introduction of new sanctions against Russia

LATEST

National Spatial Data Infrastructure project presented to Zelensky

Court of Appeal to continue trial on ban of 'Vasyl Stus Case' book on March 19

Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

Ukraine won't abandon Minsk agreements – Reznikov

Number of deaths in Ukraine in Dec 2020 jumps by 42.9% compared to Dec 2019 - State Statistics Service

UIA from March will resume several flights canceled due to quarantine

MFA confirms injury of three Ukrainians in accident in Egypt

Kuleba: There is no need to talk about lack of communication between Ukraine and U.S.

Zelensky backs restoration of competitions for positions in civil service, but changes needed in law adopted by Rada

Kuleba: Recent wave of repressions against Crimean Tatars basis for introduction of new sanctions against Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD