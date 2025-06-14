Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:32 14.06.2025

Zelenskyy appoints Hetmanchuk as Head of Mission of Ukraine to NATO instead of Halibarenko

1 min read
Zelenskyy appoints Hetmanchuk as Head of Mission of Ukraine to NATO instead of Halibarenko
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13559

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Natalia Halibarenko from the post of Head of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO and appointed Aliona Hetmanchuk to this position.

Corresponding decrees No. 407/2025 and No. 408/2025 were posted on the president’s website.

Natalia Halibarenko has been in the diplomatic service since 2000. In 2014-2015 she was First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

In 2015-2020 she held the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the International Maritime Organization.

She was appointed Head of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO by decree No. 334/2021 of the president of Ukraine dated July 30, 2021.

Aliona Hetmanchuk is the founder and director of New Europe Center, Freelance Senior Analyst of the Eurasia Center of the Atlantic Council (USA). Since 2016, she has been member of the Advisory Committee of the Presidents of Ukraine and Poland.

Tags: #zelenskyy #hetmanchuk

