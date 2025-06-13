Bodies of 1,200 servicemen returned to Ukraine

The remains of 1,200 deceased Ukrainian citizens were returned to Ukraine, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has said.

"According to the Russian side, the bodies belong to Ukrainian citizens, in particular military personnel. The repatriation took place in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul. The bodies were returned as a result of the joint work of the employees of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine," the report states.

Law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies.